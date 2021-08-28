“For by my God I have run through a troop, I have leaped over a wall.”
— Psalm 18:29
We were enjoying our halibut supper four weeks ago in Seward, Alaska, when the streets went wild. Cars and trucks honked, foam fingers waved everywhere. I couldn’t grab my camera fast enough for a man running down the street in flag-adorned Speedos, waving an American flag: Seward High School student Lydia Jacoby had just won the gold in the 100-meter breaststroke at the Toyko Olympics.
Among the honor roll of all-time Olympic athletes, several names rank high. Swimmer Michael Phelps holds the record for the most Olympic medals, 28, as well as the most gold medals, 23. Other Olympic standouts include Marit Bjorgen, a cross country skier from Norway with 15 medals; Mark Spitz and his nine gold medals for swimming; and Usain “Lightning” Bolt of Jamaica, eight-time gold medal sprinter who is the current world record holder for 100 meters, 200 meters and 4 X 100 meters relay. And 14-year old Nadia Comaneci from Romania, the first to score a perfect “10” in gymnastics and won six gold medals.
High on most lists is an American from 1936. He won “only” four Olympic gold medals but remains a standout for what he accomplished on and off the track. The 1936 Olympics were held in Berlin, and Adolph Hitler was eager to showcase the resurgence of Nazi Germany. On Aug. 3, 1936, James Cleveland “Jesse” Owens won the 100-meter dash, a black man credited for “single-handedly crushing Hitler’s myth of Aryan supremacy.”
The next day, Owens competed in the long jump. He accidentally fouled the first qualifying jump, thinking it was a practice jump. Discouraged, he fouled the second of three jumps. Then Luz Long of Germany approached, suggested Owens change his mark and take off well before the foul line. Owens leaped into the air a foot before the line and qualified. He went on to clinch the gold in the long jump, setting a new Olympic record of 26 feet, 5.5 inches, and Long nabbed the silver. Long was the first to congratulate Owens. Together they walked around the stadium, arm in arm, posing for pictures.
“It took a lot of courage for him to befriend me,” Owens later said. “You can melt down all the medals and cups I have and they wouldn’t be a plating on the 24-karat friendship I felt for Luz Long at that moment. Hitler must have gone crazy watching us embrace.”
Newspapers reported that Hitler was enraged and snubbed the Americans, but Owens disputed that claim. “Hitler didn’t snub me – it was our president who snubbed me. The president didn’t even send me a telegram.”
It was painful to read how the Olympic champion was treated upon returning home. He was honored with a ticker-tape parade – but had to ride the freight elevator to the reception. He took up menial jobs as a gas station attendant and janitor but was eventually hired by Ford Motor Company as a personnel director, and appointed U.S. goodwill ambassador.
Owens and Long’s friendship continued after the Games. Long wrote this letter to his friend a few weeks before he was killed at the Battle of St. Pietro in 1943.
“I am here, Jesse, where it seems there is only the dry sand and the wet blood. ... My heart tells me … that this is the last letter I shall ever write. ... I ask you something ... so very important to me. It is you go to Germany when this war is done, find my [son] Karl. Tell him how things can be between men on this earth.
“I tell you something I know you want to hear and it is true. That hour in Berlin … when you had your knee upon the ground, I knew that you were in prayer. This is what I have to tell you, Jesse. I think I might believe in God. And I pray to him that … these words I write will still be read by you. Your brother, Luz.”
In 2009, the families of Long and Owens gathered in Berlin for the IAAF track and field world championships.
What an extraordinary man who overcame the wrongs of racism with honor and friendship. An American hero. Lest we forget.
