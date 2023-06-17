gail drake.jpg

Gail Drake

In April 1942, German submarines were sighted off the coast of Georgia. President Roosevelt dispatched U.S. military officers to the island’s winter residents to alert them. The residents packed up and left their luxury cottages that night, their closets still full of expensive clothes.

Why were German U-boats drawn to this Georgia beach? Because one-sixth of America’s wealth was living on that island at that season. For nearly 60 years, Jekyll Island hosted a private club for America’s richest families, including J.P. Morgan, William Rockefeller and William Vanderbilt.

Gail Drake practices probate, adoption, mediation and children’s law in Albany. She is a frequent contributor to The Albany Herald.

