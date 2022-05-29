“Whatsoever your hands find to do, do it with all your might.”
— Ecclesiastes 9:10
It was graduation day in sunny California in May 1937. Benjamin Salomon marched in with his fellow classmates, received his diploma, donned his hood, and moved his tassel, now as Dr. Salomon, a proud graduate of the Henry Ostrow School of Dentistry at USC.
His doctorate was the second degree he had earned at the University of Southern California, having transferred from Marquette University in Milwaukee. He had fought to enroll at USC, as many American universities at that time had quota limitations on the number of Jewish applicants that were accepted. Dr. Salomon immediately tried to join the U.S. Army but was rejected. So he set up shop in Beverly Hills and began a successful dental practice. Little did he imagine that a few years later he would be performing surgeries in the jungles of the South Pacific as an Army officer.
After growing a client base of aspiring Hollywood actors, in 1940 Salomon was drafted into the U.S. Army Infantry — as a private. Having achieved the rank of Eagle Scout as a boy, he quickly excelled in military training and qualified as an expert in rifle and pistol. He also trained as a machine gun operator. His commanding officer quickly promoted him to sergeant and appointed him to serve as an instructor. When he wasn’t fixing teeth for free, he was training troops on weapons.
In 1942 the Army notified him of his appointment to the Army Dental Corps, commissioned him as a first lieutenant, and assigned him to the 102nd Infantry Regiment. In August 1942, he was recognized as the unit’s “best all-around soldier.” In May 1944, Salomon was appointed dental officer of the 105th Infantry Regiment, then promoted to the rank of captain. He was 29 years old.
A month later, in June 1944, the 105th Infantry Regiment set sail for the Pacific Theatre and came ashore on the island of Saipan. A battalion surgeon was wounded during the Marianas Island Campaign, and Salomon volunteered to fill in until another surgeon could be assigned. The American military was advancing in this region despite the desperate resistance of Japanese forces. Japan’s Gen. Saito ordered his remaining 5,000 troops to advance with suicide attacks. “We will die an honorable death. Each man will kill 10 Americans.”
On July 7, 1942, Salomon’s medical station was set up only 50 yards from the foxhole line. Fighting was fierce and soon the Japanese assault overran the area, then the aid station. A Japanese soldier ran out of the brush with a bayonet and attacked soldiers lined up for treatment. Salomon grabbed a rifle, shot the assailant, then returned to his patient. When the next Japanese attackers broke into the tent, he clubbed one, knifed one, bayoneted a third and shot another. Salomon ordered the evacuation of all the wounded while he covered the retreat of his patients. With combatants invading, he continued to shoot, club and bayonet. Then he grabbed an M1917 machine gun whose gunners had been killed.
Days later when an Army team returned, Salomon’s body was found slumped over the machine gun, surrounded by the bodies of 98 enemy soldiers piled up. His body had 76 bullet and bayonet wounds, several that were inflicted while he was alive.
Sadly, it took another 58 years before Salomon’s heroism was recognized, despite multiple recommendations. The review board ruled that the Geneva Convention prohibited medical officers from bearing arms. Further inquiry clarified that medical officers could engage in defensive actions but not assault tactics, but the machine used was considered a crew assault weapon.
The denials persisted in spite of the statement of Officer Edmund Love, a WWII military historian who stated, “During the war in the Pacific, in seven battles with four divisions, I studied the actions of thousands of men. I do not know of a man more richly deserving of this award than Capt. Salomon.” Finally, Dr. Robert West of the USC School of Dentistry labored to honor this alumnus. In 2002, President Georgia W. Bush awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor to Salomon posthumously.
Dr. Benjamin Lewis Salomon, DDS, Captain, U.S. Army, 105th Infantry Regiment; Congressional Medal of Honor, Purple Heart: An American hero.
Lest we forget.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.