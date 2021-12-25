Despite the pandemic, Americans were not Grinch-y. According to the National Retail Federation, total U.S. Christmas shopping in 2020 topped 789.4 billion dollars — despite rigorous COVID restrictions. American households spent an average of $1,387 during the holiday season, an 8.3% increase from 2019.
Other shopping facts? U.S. shoppers spent $201.3 billion shopping online. Traditionally 40% of Christmas sales occur the week before Christmas. And more than $15 billion is spent on unwanted gifts. Like that sweater I bought my sister last year. And that scented body lotion, too? Really?
With all the generosity of soul and purse, Americans continue to shop in a frenzy. So where did this tradition of lavish December gift-giving begin? Some say it started with the legend of Santa Claus and his midnight reindeer ride.
I had heard that there was a real, historical St. Nicholas who formed the model for “Sinterklaas.” As it turns out, the original Saint Nicholas was not “a jolly old elf” but rather an early Christian bishop, a Greek who lived during the reign of the Roman Empire. Little is known of the historical man who lived in modern Turkey as the earliest records were written after his death in 343 A.D. on parchment that is less durable than paper. Later writings often cite fanciful accounts of miracles. But consistent in all these stories is his character and generosity.
Nicholas of Bari was born to wealthy Greek Christian parents who died when he was young, and he gave his wealth to care for the poor. In one of the earliest attested accounts, three girls were destitute and destined for prostitution. Nicholas went to the house by night and threw a purse of gold coins through the window, secretly paying for the marriage dowry of the first daughter. After her wedding, he threw more bags of gold through the same window for the sisters’ dowries. The scene of Nicholas’ secret gift-giving is often depicted in early religious icons and frescoes across Europe.
After visiting the Holy Land, Nicholas returned to Turkey and was appointed bishop of Myra. As bishop, an oft-told story recounts when he saved three innocent men from execution. Nicholas burst on the scene, pushed the executioner’s sword to the ground, released the chains, and exposed the juror who had taken a bribe. In another story he confronted consul (judge) Albabius, who took a bribe to sentence innocent generals to death. Later versions interweave the stories along with a legend of the saint calming a storm at sea, among other miracles.
In 325, Nicholas is documented to have attended the First Council of Nicaea, a gathering of the known church leaders, where he was reputed as a defender of orthodox Biblical teaching and supported the doctrine of the Trinity. A legend persists that at the conference, Nicholas lost his temper and slapped a bishop he considered a heretic.
Another horrific, bizarre tale, somewhere between “Halloween” and “Scream,” tells of a wicked butcher who, during a time of famine, lured little children to his shop to capture and cure them into hams. Nicholas found the children and resurrected their pickled remains with his prayers. The common folk from the Middle Ages loved this story, often depicted in stained-glass windows and tapestries. The church identified Nicholas as the patron saint of children.
A devout Christian who secretly gave gifts to the poor, rescued children, defended orthodoxy, and executed justice for the oppressed. Little wonder his legendary habits gave rise to the model for “Sinterklaas.”
But the tradition of gift-giving first began the year time divided between B.C. and A.D. “For unto us a child is born; unto us a Son is given.” The first gift was “the Word who became flesh,” the Creator in a cradle. We celebrate His birth at this season.
