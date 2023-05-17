Whoever sows bountifully will also reap bountifully. — II Corinthians 9:6
For tonight’s “Jeopardy” game show, we present the following Answers:
A: He was born in 1924 at the Wise Sanitarium, where his mother worked as a registered nurse.
A: Previous generations of his family lived as cotton farmers in Georgia, and his father ran a successful general store.
A: Though his father was staunchly pro-segregation, as a child he befriended numerous black children in his remote farming area and was left in the home and care of their black farm manager for weeks at a time.
A: Rumor has it he was passed over as valedictorian of his class after he and some friends skipped school to ride a hotrod through town.
A: He enrolled at Georgia Southwestern College, transferred to Georgia Tech, then earned admission to the United States Naval Academy in 1943. He played sprint football, graduated 60th out of 821 midshipmen, and was commissioned as an ensign.
A: He began training for submarine duty and served aboard USS Pomfret, patrolling the Western Pacific and the coast of China in 1949. In 1952 he began working with the Navy’s pioneering nuclear submarine program. He pursued schooling for nuclear power plant operations. He also earned several military medals, including the “dolphin” badge.
A: In December 1952, an experimental NRX reactor at Canada’s Chalk River Lab caused a partial meltdown, leaving the reactor’s core ruined. He was ordered to lead a U.S. maintenance crew to assist with the shutdown of the reactor. Each member donned protective gear and was lowered in the reactor for 90 seconds while disabling the reactor. His job was to turn a screw.
A: Because of his father’s untimely death, he was released from active duty to return home to care for his family’s farm. After settling farm debts and dividing the estate, he and his wife and children lived in public housing.
A: Transitioning to agribusiness, he took classes and self-taught himself farming. His first year’s crop failed due to drought.
A: In 1962 he began to promote racial tolerance and integration. He announced his run for Georgia State Senator 15 days before the election. He challenged the election results, which confirmed election fraud, and a second election showed him winning by a 3-2 margin.
A: In 1966 he ran for governor and lost. This period became a spiritual turning point and he declared himself a born-again Christian.
A: He was sworn in as Georgia 76th governor in 1971, declaring that “the time of racial discrimination is over,” shocking many of his supporters. His priorities were civil rights and promoting social and educational programs.
A: An unknown candidate, he traveled 50,000 miles and delivered 200 speeches before any other candidate entered the 1976 presidential race. He published his memoir entitled “Why Not the Best?” and became the darling of the national media. He defeated incumbent U.S. President Gerald Ford.
A: He is remembered for pardoning Vietnam War draft evaders, brokering a peace settlement between Israel and Egypt, giving back the Panama Canal, signing the SALT II nuclear arms reduction treaty with Russia, deregulating the airline industry and regulating the energy sector.
A: He retired from the White House to his Georgia hometown, continuing with public service in diplomacy in South Africa, Darfur and Korea. He worked with the World Health Organization for the reduction of certain diseases. For 35 years, he and his wife Rosalynn personally assisted with building affordable homes with Habitat for Humanity. He was awarded a Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.
And the question of course is: “Who is Jimmy Carter?” Georgia’s renowned son is recognized for his exceptional post-presidential career. His legacy will be a lifetime of giving worldwide.
