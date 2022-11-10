gail drake.jpg

Drake

Honor to whom honor is due. — Romans 13:7

The sun rose that morning on Nov. 8, 1965, over the jungles near Bien Hoa, South Vietnam. The 1st Battalion (Airborne) of the 503rd Infantry was sent out on patrol in War Zone “D,” conducting “Operation Hump,” a search-and-destroy mission to rout out the Viet Cong. At a bend in the jungle path, jungle leaves and bamboo moved to reveal a sea of rifles.

Gail Drake practices probate, adoption, mediation and children’s law in Albany. She is a regular contributor to The Albany Herald.

