This product covers eastern Florida panhandle, Florida Big Bend, southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia
**Tropical storm force wind gusts overspreading the Florida Big Bend
and portions of Southwest Georgia**
NEW INFORMATION
---------------
* CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- The Storm Surge Watch has been cancelled for Coastal Franklin
* CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS:
- A Storm Surge Warning and Tropical Storm Warning are in effect
for Coastal Dixie, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, and
Coastal Wakulla
- A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Baker, Ben Hill,
Berrien, Brooks, Calhoun, Clay, Coastal Franklin, Colquitt,
Cook, Decatur, Dougherty, Early, Gadsden, Grady, Inland Dixie,
Inland Franklin, Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor, Inland
Wakulla, Irwin, Lafayette, Lanier, Lee, Leon, Liberty, Lowndes,
Madison, Miller, Mitchell, Quitman, Randolph, Seminole,
Terrell, Thomas, Tift, Turner, and Worth
* STORM INFORMATION:
- About 80 miles southeast of St Marks
- 29.4N 83.2W
- Storm Intensity 45 mph
- Movement Northwest or 315 degrees at 15 mph
SITUATION OVERVIEW
------------------
** CONDITIONS CONTINUE TO WORSEN AS TROPICAL STORM NICOLE ENTERS
THE SOUTHEAST FLORIDA BIG BEND **
The center of Tropical Storm Nicole is now entering the Southeast
Florida Big Bend, and will continue moving northwest along the Nature
Coast, then into southwest Georgia tonight as it begins a northward
turn. Nicole is expected to exit southwest Georgia Friday morning.
Tropical storm force winds are ongoing in portions of Southwest
Georgia, the Southeast Florida Big Bend, and the adjacent coastal
waters. Tropical storm force winds will continue spreading northwest
over the remainder of the Florida Big Bend and Southwest Georgia
through this evening, where Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect.
Dangerous storm surge is possible along portions of the Apalachee Bay
shoreline. A Storm Surge Warning remains in effect from the
Ochlockonee River to the mouth of the Suwannee River, where normally
dry land near the shore could experience 2 to 4 feet of inundation.
The Storm Surge Watch from Indian Pass to the Ochlockonee River has
been cancelled. In areas where water has receded below normal due to
offshore winds, do not venture out onto the exposed beach, as the
water will rise steadily once the wind becomes onshore.
Rainfall amounts are approaching one inch near the Suwanee Valley in
some of the heavier squalls associated with Nicole. Storm total
rainfall of 2 to 3 inches is forecast for all areas east of a line
from Dothan to Apalachicola. A lack of recent rainfall will allow the
ground to absorb some of the heavy rain, however, torrential rainfall
over a short period of time leading to isolated higher amounts could
cause isolated flash flooding.
Isolated tornadoes are possible east of the I-75 corridor in south
Georgia.
POTENTIAL IMPACTS
-----------------
* WIND:
Protect against hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across
eastern Florida panhandle, Florida Big Bend, southeastern Alabama and
southwestern Georgia. Potential impacts include:
- Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored
mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about.
- Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or
uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are
shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over.
- A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban
or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on
bridges and other elevated roadways.
- Scattered power and communications outages.
* SURGE:
Protect against life-threatening surge having possible significant
impacts from the Ochlockonee River to the mouth of the Suwannee
River. Potential impacts in this area include:
- Areas of inundation with storm surge flooding accentuated by
waves. Damage to several buildings, mainly near the coast.
- Sections of near-shore escape routes and secondary roads become
weakened or washed out, especially in usually vulnerable low
spots.
- Major beach erosion with heavy surf breaching dunes. Strong and
numerous rip currents.
- Moderate damage to marinas, docks, boardwalks, and piers.
Several small craft broken away from moorings, especially in
unprotected anchorages.
Also, protect against locally hazardous surge having possible limited
impacts along the shore of Franklin County.
* FLOODING RAIN:
Protect against dangerous rainfall flooding having possible
significant impacts east of a line from Dothan to Apalachicola.
Potential impacts include:
- Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and
rescues.
- Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter
currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially
in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, and ditches
overflow.
- Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations.
Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid
inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage
areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as
storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions
become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures.
Protect against locally hazardous rainfall flooding having possible
limited impacts across the Florida Panhandle and portions of
Southeastern Alabama.
* TORNADOES:
Protect against a tornado event having possible limited impacts east
of the I-75 corridor of Southwestern Georgia. Potential impacts
include:
- The occurrence of isolated tornadoes can hinder the execution
of emergency plans during tropical events.
- A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power
and communications disruptions.
- Locations could realize roofs peeled off buildings, chimneys
toppled, mobile homes pushed off foundations or overturned,
large tree tops and branches snapped off, shallow-rooted trees
knocked over, moving vehicles blown off roads, and small boats
pulled from moorings.
Elsewhere across the eastern Florida panhandle, Florida Big Bend,
southeastern Alabama, and southwestern Georgia west of I-75, little
to no impact is anticipated.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
----------------------------------
* EVACUATIONS:
Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions,
including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so
immediately.
For those not under evacuation orders, assess the risk from wind,
falling trees, and flooding at your location. If you decide to move,
relocate to a safer location nearby. If you do not relocate, help
keep roadways open for those under evacuation orders.
Do not enter evacuated areas until officials have given the all clear
to return.
* OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION:
If you are relocating to safe shelter, leave as early as possible.
Allow extra time to reach your destination. Many roads and bridges
will be closed once strong winds arrive. Check the latest weather
forecast before departing and drive with caution.
Keep cell phones well charged. Cell phone chargers for automobiles
can be helpful, but be aware of your risk for deadly carbon monoxide
poisoning if your car is left idling in a garage or other poorly
ventilated area.
Storm surge is the leading killer associated with tropical storms and
hurricanes! Make sure you are in a safe area away from the surge
zone. Even if you are not in a surge-prone area, you could find
yourself cutoff by flood waters during and after the storm. Heed
evacuation orders issued by the local authorities.
If a Tornado Warning is issued for your area, be ready to shelter
quickly, preferably away from windows and in an interior room not
prone to flooding. If driving, scan the roadside for quick shelter
options.
If in a place that is vulnerable to high wind, such as near large
trees, a manufactured home, upper floors of a high-rise building, or
on a boat, consider moving to a safer shelter before the onset of
strong winds or flooding.
Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather radio or local news outlets
for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes
to the forecast. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather
warnings.
* ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION:
- For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov
- For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org
NEXT UPDATE
-----------
The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather
Service in Tallahassee FL around 10 PM ET, or sooner if conditions
warrant.
Weather Alert
...TROPICAL STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT...
* LOCATIONS AFFECTED
- Albany
* WIND
- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST: Below tropical storm force wind
- Peak Wind Forecast: 20-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph
- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST
UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for wind 39
to 57 mph
- The wind threat has remained nearly steady from the
previous assessment.
- PLAN: Plan for hazardous wind of equivalent tropical storm
force.
- PREPARE: Remaining efforts to protect property should be
completed as soon as possible. Prepare for limited wind
damage.
- ACT: Move to safe shelter before the wind becomes hazardous.
- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Limited
- Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored
mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about.
- Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or
uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees
are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown
over.
- A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within
urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving
conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways.
- Scattered power and communications outages.
* FLOODING RAIN
- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST:
- Peak Rainfall Amounts: Additional 1-3 inches, with locally
higher amounts
- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST
UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Potential for
moderate flooding rain
- The flooding rain threat has remained nearly steady from
the previous assessment.
- PLAN: Emergency plans should include the potential for
moderate flooding from heavy rain. Evacuations and rescues
are possible.
- PREPARE: Consider protective actions if you are in an area
vulnerable to flooding.
- ACT: Heed any flood watches and warnings. Failure to take
action may result in serious injury or loss of life.
- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Significant
- Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations
and rescues.
- Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with
swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places,
especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams,
creeks, and ditches overflow.
- Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken
foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas
of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and
poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on
moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow.
Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge
closures.
* TORNADO
- LATEST LOCAL FORECAST:
- Situation is unfavorable for tornadoes
- THREAT TO LIFE AND PROPERTY THAT INCLUDES TYPICAL FORECAST
UNCERTAINTY IN TRACK, SIZE AND INTENSITY: Tornadoes not expected
- The tornado threat has remained nearly steady from the
previous assessment.
- PLAN: Tornadoes are not expected. Showers and thunderstorms
with gusty winds may still occur.
- PREPARE: Little to no preparations needed to protect
against tornadoes at this time. Keep informed of the latest
tornado situation.
- ACT: Listen for changes in the forecast.
- POTENTIAL IMPACTS: Little to None
- Little to no potential impacts from tornadoes.
* FOR MORE INFORMATION:
- Local Weather Conditions and Forecasts: NWS Tallahassee
- https://www.weather.gov/tallahassee
- Information from the Georgia Emergency Management Agency
- https://ready.ga.gov
- Information from Dougherty County Emergency Management
- https://www.facebook.com/DoCoEMA
The sun rose that morning on Nov. 8, 1965, over the jungles near Bien Hoa, South Vietnam. The 1st Battalion (Airborne) of the 503rd Infantry was sent out on patrol in War Zone “D,” conducting “Operation Hump,” a search-and-destroy mission to rout out the Viet Cong. At a bend in the jungle path, jungle leaves and bamboo moved to reveal a sea of rifles.
It was an ambush. First Battalion was outnumbered six to one. The Viet Cong opened fire.
Nearly every man in the lead squad was killed or wounded. The troopers scrambled to return fire. From behind stepped up Specialist Five Lawrence Joel, medic and seasoned veteran who had served in the Korean conflict.
Under heavy gunfire, Joel administering First Aid to those wounded in that initial blast as well as the next assault. Moving from man to man, he was shot in the right leg by machine gun fire. He bandaged his own wound and shot himself with morphine to deaden the pain. Then he continued to move toward others wounded and administered medication, shouting words of encouragement. Despite bullets kicking up dirt all around him, he kneeled to hold plasma bottles high, engrossed in the welfare of his patients.
A bullet struck him a second time, this time lodging in his thigh. He dragged himself across the battlefield scouting for more wounded. He treated 13 more before running out of medical supplies. He began treating one patient with a severe chest wound. Depleted of all his bandages, he took out a plastic bag and pressed it over the soldier’s chest until the blood began to congeal, saving his life.
One of the reinforcement platoons distributed medical supplies to Joel, then moved on to pursue the retreating Viet Cong. There was a brief respite. Then, the jungle foliage parted to reveal another concealed Viet Cong squad. They opened fire and wounded more. The Americans returned fire. Crawling through a hailstorm of gunfire, Joel again treated his wounded comrades and shouted encouragements.
As the sun rose the next morning, the 24-hour battle had subsided. The Viet Cong casualties numbered around 400, along with 49 U.S. soldiers whose names were later etched on The Wall in Washington.
Lawrence Joel was credited for saving the lives of numerous troops during that battle — 13 after having been shot the second time with a bullet lodged in his thigh. For his gallantry and self-sacrificing service, Joel was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor on the White House lawn by President Lyndon Johnson in 1969 — the first African-American recipient since the Spanish-American War. His citation read:
“Through the long battle, SP-6 Joel never lost sight of his mission as a medical aidman and continued to comfort and treat the wounded until his own evacuation was ordered. His meticulous attention to duty saved a large number of lives and his unselfish, daring example under most adverse conditions was an inspiration to all.”
Joel grew up in Winston-Salem, N.C., the third of 16 children. Because of his family’s extreme poverty, he was raised by a neighbor family. After high school, he joined the Merchant Marine for a year, then at age 18, he joined the U.S. Army, where he served out his career.
When Joel returned home in 1967, his hometown proudly hosted a parade, the first military parade to honor a single person and the biggest event ever staged. In 1989, Winston-Salem named its new coliseum after its hero: the Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum.
Lawrence Joel — U.S. Army, 173rd Airborne Brigade; Silver Star, Purple Heart, Medal of Honor: An American hero. Lest we forget.
Gail Drake practices probate, adoption, mediation and children's law in Albany. She is a regular contributor to The Albany Herald.