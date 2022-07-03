“God has made of one blood every nation of men to dwell on earth, and determined their appointed season and the boundaries of their habitation, so that they should seek God.”
— Acts 19
What was the seedbed of the United States, its prenatal formation?
It was summer 1781 in Virginia. After Jefferson’s fiery Declaration of Independence, English colonists had braced for war. Now 37-year-old Jefferson was governor of Virginia, his younger daughter Lucy suddenly died, and Jefferson received news that British General Cornwallis had dispatched troops to capture him. He escaped to Poplar Woods in southern Virginia, fell from his horse, and retreated to recuperate. While convalescing, he penned portions of his only book, “Notes on the State of Virginia,” a compilation about his state’s resources, economy, and his views on the good society.
When discussing the germ for Virginia’s constitution, Jefferson reached back — not to Mason’s Virginia Declaration of Rights, but back to a royal charter from 1584. He cited several ancient documents as the first voices of constitutional thought in the American colonies.
Our contemporary American free-spirited culture poorly comprehends the feudal mindset of earlier centuries with strict authority structures. When European countries engaged in forming settlements in the 15th century, the ruling monarch would issue a charter that authorized a person or group to establish a settlement and detailed their privileges and duties. It was interesting to surf the online law library at Yale Law School, read those documents and herewith present the evidence:
EXHIBIT 1: The first known royal charter — that we all learned about in primary school — was issued by King Ferdinand and Elizabeth of Spain in 1492 when Christopher Columbus “sailed the ocean blue.”
EXHIBIT 2: Not to be left behind, in 1498, King Henry VII of England, France and Ireland issued a charter to John Cabot and his three sons to “sail to all parts, countries and seas of the East, West and North … to seek, discover and find whatever islands, regions or provinces.”
EXHIBIT 3: The first charter specifically for lands on U.S. soil was issued by Queen Elizabeth I of England to Sir Walter Raleigh in 1584. She granted him “free libertie and license at all times to discover … and view remote lands, territories not actually possessed of any Christian prince” and gave him the right to engage in all kinds of trades and to self-govern. With this charter, Raleigh formed the first English colony, Roanoke in Virginia in 1585. Sadly, two years later the people inexplicably disappeared without a trace.
EXHIBIT 4: The next royal charter for American land was the First Charter of Virginia, issued April 10, 1606, by King James I of England. In 1606 he granted a group of men the right to make a new habitation, between specified latitudes, granting them the right to self-govern, to “buy and sell,” and to “propagate the Christian religion.”
EXHBIT 5: The Second Charter of Virginia issued in 1609 added numerous people and confirmed the same language of the first charter.
EXHIBIT 6: The more familiar Mayflower Compact. English separatist had been persecuted by the Church of England for following their Bible-based beliefs. They set off for Virginia in 1620 — and landed miles off course in Massachusetts. As they were outside the Charter of Virginia, they formulated their own compact as follows, “We, the loyal subject of our dread Sovereign Lord King James … having undertaken for the glory of God and advancement of the Christian faith, and honor of our king and county, do … covenant ourselves together into a civil body politic, for our better ordering and preservation.” Governor William Bradford hand-copied the text into his journal on page 54.
A distinct feature of all the original charters for the United States, the formulating gestation documents for our great nation beginning in 1584, is the written declared desire to promote the Christian faith, engage in business and self-govern. Few other countries can claim this rich heritage.
Let us celebrate our unique history, our heritage, our freedoms and rights that remain unknown in so many sections of the globe.
