“For we are members one of another.”
— Ephesians 4:25
Lodi, Calif. The police body camera footage is heart-stopping.
Officer Erika Urrea was patrolling downtown Lodi Avenue on Aug. 13 near the railroad tracks around 8:44 a.m. when she saw him. An elderly man in a wheelchair, his wheels stuck in the railroad tracks. The crossing arms started coming down. A Union Pacific locomotive was barreling down the tracks.
She slammed her patrol car into park and bolted over to the railroad tracks. She tried to pull his wheelchair out of the track. The wheel was wedged tight. The train whistle blew long. “Come on, come on!” She yelled. She yanked the old man backwards out of the chair. Then the crash as the train hit the wheelchair and the man’s leg. His walking cane hit the ground. She quickly radioed the station for an ambulance.
It was just 15 seconds after she had exited her patrol car.
Essex County, N.J. Officer Juan Guallpa of the New Jersey Transit police was heading home in his own car on Aug. 4, when he saw a car driving erratically back and forth across the road. Clinging to the hood of the car was a man, screaming.
Officer Guallpa tried to get the driver’s attention, then followed the car and called 911, giving details to dispatchers. The car crashed into a parked truck, then revved up and drove on further. Guallpa joined local police to arrest the driver, who was charged with carjacking and assault on the car owner who had jumped on the hood. Guallpa’s off-duty intervention rescued the hapless hood-riding car owner and his car.
Meredith, N.H. On Aug. 12, 23-year veteran Massachusetts police officer Joe Ponzo was vacationing with his family on their boat on Lake Winnipesaukee, N.H. He looked up to see an ultralight glider plane fly low, then plunge into the lake. Officer Ponzo immediately called the New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol Unit, then revved up his boat and rushed over to the sinking plane. He and other nearby boaters pulled the 78-year-old pilot out of the water onto his boat and carried him back to shore.
“Thankfully, we were in the right place at the right time,” Ponzo said. His police chief was more effusive in his statement. “Even off duty, on vacation with our families, we are never truly off the job when duty calls. ... He was the right person to be there when this man needed help.”
Charlotte, N.C. North Carolina Trooper Colby Pridgen was patrolling a busy state highway on July 28, when he pulled over to help a family stranded on the side of the road with a blown tire. While changing the tire, he noticed that the other tires were also worn. Pridgen took the family to a tire shop and purchased four new tires. He then treated the family of six to lunch and a tankful of gas. The mother, Monica Hines, posted her thanks on Facebook. “This man did all this out of his own pocket. … God sent [our] family an angel.”
From coast to coast, American law enforcement officers continue to serve and protect. Every day, whether on duty or off, sometimes responding within seconds, police officers run toward the danger, help people in distress, and save lives. There’s no doubt some arrogant, overbearing officers flagrantly violate people’s rights, and this history makes it understandable why some people distrust the police. However, to paint every officer with the same judgmental brush because of the wrongs of the few is equally discriminatory.
When we diagnose a skin cancer cell, do we cut off the entire arm or surgically remove the cancer cell? When a knee gets cut and infected, do we amputate the entire leg or treat the infection with antibiotics? Don’t we need that arm, that leg? We are all members of a body, a community, and we each contribute our own vital function. Wise is the community that works together to correct the wrongs and together values the good..
