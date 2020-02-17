“If you relieve the suffering soul, then shall your light rise in obscurity.”
— Isaiah 58:10
She was the first African American to earn graduate degrees in chemistry, then developed the first successful treatment for leprosy. At age 23.
Alice Ball was 12 years old when her family arrived in sunny Honolulu, leaving behind their soggy home in Seattle. Her father was a lawyer and newspaper editor of the Colored Citizen. Her mother, a photographer, followed the proud family tradition of her grandfather, famed photographer James Ball Sr., one of the first to use the technique of printing photographs onto metal plates.
Despite their successful businesses in Seattle, the Balls had moved to the territory of Hawaii in 1903 in hopes of relieving the grandfather’s arthritis.
On the island of Oahu, Alice and her siblings enjoyed the sand and the sea, pineapples and palm trees, and learned about Hawaii’s unique culture and history. Over the prior century, traders and workers had imported to the island kingdom both the good and the bad, including diseases that had devastated the islanders such as leprosy. Known as Hansen’s Disease, this airborne infectious disease causes severe skin sores and nerve damage to the skin, face, eyes, lungs, arms and legs. The inability to feel pain from wounds and infections can result in losing parts of the hands and feet.
In 1865, in an effort to prevent the spread of leprosy, King Kamehameha V passed a law ordering the relocation of those severely infected to isolation settlements on the north shore of the island of Molokai. Children were removed from their families and loaded onto canoes for a one-way voyage. By 1890, two years before Alice’s birth, more than 1,100 men, women and children lived at the Kalaupapa leper colony, with no known treatment or cure.
Sadly, grandfather Ball died and the Ball family returned to chilly Seattle in 1905. But Alice never forgot the lure of the Hawaiian Islands. She excelled at Seattle High School and enrolled at the University of Washington, earning degrees in pharmaceutical chemistry (1912) and in pharmacy (1914). Declining other scholarship offers, she then transferred to the College of Hawaii and became the first African American and first woman to graduate with a M.S. in chemistry in 1915. She was offered a position in research and as a chemistry professor. She was only 23 years old.
Ball’s thesis had investigated the chemical makeup of the kava plant. Dr. Henry Hollmann, surgeon at Kalihi Hospital, approached Ball about developing a treatment for leprosy. The only known treatment was the oil from the chaulmoogra tree, but the methods of application had problems. The oil was too sticky to be used as an ointment. If injected in the skin, it formed blisters in rows resembling bubble wrap. The taste made most patients vomit it.
Alice worked laboriously to isolate ester compounds and modify them into a water-soluble form that could be injected and absorbed into the skin. Later known as the “Ball Method,” this method was later used by thousands of infected patients for 30 years until sulfone drugs were developed. Within a few years, leprosy patients were discharged from hospitals and facilities, including 78 from Kalaupapa. Thanks to Alice Ball, those banished ones could return to their families, relieved of their suffering.
But Alice never saw the fruit of her discovery. She became very ill and returned to her family in Seattle. It is believed she was poisoned by inhaling chlorine gas in a lab teaching accident. World War I was raging in Europe, and she was teaching about the effects of gas masks. She succumbed to complications and died on Dec. 31, 1916. She was only 24.
Even worse, chemist Arthur Dean, the future University of Hawaii president, continued her research and published it as his own without giving her credit for the discovery. It wasn’t until six years later that Dr. Hollmann of the hospital published a paper giving Alice Ball proper credit. Only recent years brought long overdue recognition to this remarkable, brilliant young woman whose work changed medicine.
