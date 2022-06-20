Our state’s public health system and work force are fundamental to the health and well-being of all Georgians. In recent decades, our state’s public health has been marked by underinvestment and inattention, but Georgia has a history of incredible successes that should serve as a model as our state rebuilds following COVID-19.
As an early champion of public health, Georgia was among the first states to reduce infant mortality in the 1930s. By the 1960s, Georgia employed at least one public health nurse in every county, opened home health agencies statewide, and prioritized the prevention and control of chronic disease in public health initiatives.
The most recent 30 years contrast starkly with those early successes. Georgia has consistently ranked among the bottom 10 for overall health and well-being when compared with other states. This ranking undermines the state’s aggressive approach to attracting new businesses. Despite living in a state that is recognized as a global hub of health care innovation, employment and investment, many Georgians experience severe health inequities. Rural Georgians increasingly face difficulties accessing basic health services.
Georgians of color have experienced higher COVID-19 infection rates, hospitalizations and deaths. The black infant mortality rate is more than twice the rate of white infants. Our state deserves a public health system capable of closing these gaps and improving health for all of us.
Georgians experience some of the worst health outcomes in the nation because state and local public health systems are not adequately equipped to support our health and well-being. Public health agencies have faced stagnant or reduced state funding even as demand grows for local health services, emergency response and health promotion programs. It is not a matter of if, but when, a neglected public health system will fail to meet its social contract and protect the health of the public.
To ensure a healthy future for all Georgians, our state must reinvest in public health, rebuild the work force, and restore trust in public health leaders. Fortunately, our state leaders have already taken steps in that direction by funding a $5,000 pay raise for public health workers and by extending postpartum Medicaid coverage from 6 months to 12 months after birth, and passage of mental health legislation. These are important steps forward, but there is more work to do.
With investments in four key areas, our state leaders could make powerful strides toward rebuilding a public health system destabilized by a global pandemic and secure our health and economy against future public health threats:
1. Expand successful pilot programs. In 2019, policymakers created a three-year pilot program to provide HIV prevention medication (called PrEP) to people in higher risk counties due to high rates of opioid use. The program will begin its final pilot year in 2022. Expansions of promising or evidence-based initiatives like the PrEP program would continue Georgia’s progress to reduce the state’s high HIV rates and effectively address other chronic diseases.
2. Increase services for medically underserved communities. Georgia consistently ranks among the top 10 states with the highest maternal mortality rate. Black women are three times more likely to die from pregnancy-related complications than white women. Evidence-based services to eliminate these disparities include home visiting programs, which provide in-home services to parents and families in fewer than half of Georgia’s 159 counties. Extending this program to additional high need counties would support healthy parenting and promote physical health.
3. Hire more public health workers and pay them fairly. Since the onset of COVID-19, Georgia’s public health workers have taken on new responsibilities and been attacked for doing their jobs. The state’s relatively low wages and high staff turnover hamper Georgia’s ability to monitor COVID-19 and other emerging diseases while addressing ongoing health issues. The pay increase for public health workers marks progress, but their pay will still lag behind public health workers in the private sector and other states.
4. Modernize public health data systems. The COVID-19 pandemic revealed gaps in the data systems that support and inform our public health system. A 2021 investment of $1.5 million to update the Georgia Immunization Registry is a meaningful step in the state’s data modernization efforts but is not sufficient on its own. Modern, adaptable, and secure data, surveillance, and analysis systems are imperative to detect new health threats, better identify at-risk populations, and respond quickly with program interventions.
With strategic investments like these, Georgia can build the public health system that we need and deserve — one that is grounded in science, built on partnerships, and focused on results. Only with a system ready to realize its mission will we see the results and well-being that we all want for our state.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.