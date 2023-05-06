gene lyons.jpg

Gene Lyons

Despite my own advanced age, I have relatively little to say about Joe Biden’s. If I were in his shoes, I’d accept the thanks of a grateful nation and step aside. Apparently, that puts me among the majority of Americans, 70% of whom in a recent NBC News poll said he shouldn’t run for re-election. Almost as many said his age is a factor. The president is 80.

He’d be 86 at the end of his second term. That’s downright ancient.

