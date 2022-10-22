gene lyons.jpg

Gene Lyons

This just in: Regardless of what your ex-wife’s hairdresser’s brother-in-law says, there’s not a single documented instance of a school district anywhere in the United States installing litter boxes in bathrooms to accommodate students identifying as “furries” and wearing cat costumes to school.

Nowhere. Not a single one.

Arkansas Times columnist Gene Lyons is a National Magazine Award winner and co-author of “The Hunting of the President” (St. Martin’s Press, 2000). Email Lyons at eugenelyons2@yahoo.com.

Tags

More Opinion