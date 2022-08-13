gene lyons.jpg

Gene Lyons

That Kansas voted to protect abortion rights guaranteed in its state constitution didn’t surprise me, although I certainly never expected a landslide. The original Jayhawkers, after all, waged a guerilla war to prevent Missourians from bringing slavery into the Kansas territory — a violent dress rehearsal for the Civil War. A good deal of the state’s well-known conservatism is grounded in stiff-necked independence.

In the popular imagination, Kansas has always signified heartland values and rustic virtue. Superman grew up on a farm there, disguised as mild-mannered Clark Kent. As did Dorothy of “The Wizard of Oz,” a spunky young woman with an adventurous spirit. But cartoonish fictions have little to do with the real world. My favorite Kansas politician was always Sen. Bob Dole: war hero, Senate majority leader, 1996 GOP presidential nominee, and unmistakably his own man.

Arkansas Times columnist Gene Lyons is a National Magazine Award winner and co-author of “The Hunting of the President” (St. Martin’s Press, 2000). Email Lyons at eugenelyons2@yahoo.com.

