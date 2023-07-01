...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/ THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Heat index values around 106 to 109 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle
Florida and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From 11 AM EDT /10 AM CDT/ to 8 PM EDT /7 PM CDT/
Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to the early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
Everything I know about Russia, I learned from Fyodor Dostoevsky and Winston Churchill. Last week’s melodramatic events there reminded me of scenes of drunken chaos in “Demons,” the Russian novelist’s prophetic (and well-nigh unreadable) 1872 novel, with today’s two bloody-handed gangsters named Putin and Prigozhin as protagonists.
Both men would be well-advised to avoid tall buildings and open windows, is all I can say. Otherwise, Churchill got it right in a 1939 radio address about the Hitler-Stalin pact, with the Soviet Union joining Nazi Germany’s invasion of Poland. The British prime minister unforgettably described Russia as “a riddle wrapped in a mystery inside an enigma.”