Gene Lyons

To hear her tell it, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Sanders is among the world’s biggest Christians, although her definition might differ from yours or mine. Also, a world-class “mom,” to use the word she employs almost as frequently to describe herself.

Just folks, as we say down South.

Arkansas Times columnist Gene Lyons is a National Magazine Award winner and co-author of “The Hunting of the President” (St. Martin’s Press, 2000). Email Lyons at eugenelyons2@yahoo.com.

