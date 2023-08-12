...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM EDT THIS EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING
THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 113 expected. For the
Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat
index values up to 114 possible.
* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM this morning
to 8 PM EDT this evening. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from
Sunday morning through Sunday evening.
* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
One time I started to write a book I called “Animal Passion,” a history of my marriage in pets. The first chapter, about an extraordinary collie/German shepherd mix we’d adopted during our student days on a cattle farm in Virginia, appeared in the Oxford American, for which I was most grateful.
Somewhere in Chapter 4, however, given our half-century of marriage and the number of animals we’d owned — dogs, cats, eventually horses and cows — it became clear that the fool thing would end up longer than “Don Quixote,” and I abandoned the project.