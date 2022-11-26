gene lyons.jpg

Gene Lyons

As so often happens, the national political press was virtually unanimous in getting the 2022 midterm elections all wrong. Indeed, it’s hard to recall a major political event since the Clinton administration, when I first paid serious attention, that the Washington news media has gotten largely right.

That’s mainly because they tend to be gregarious animals, ambitious political reporters, and the safest place during any stampede is in the middle of the herd. Outliers get hurt. See, if everybody gets it wrong, then for career-building purposes, nobody did. Everybody’s status and position remain secure as the vast, lowing herd moves on.

Arkansas Times columnist Gene Lyons is a National Magazine Award winner and co-author of “The Hunting of the President” (St. Martin’s Press, 2000). Email Lyons at eugenelyons2@yahoo.com.