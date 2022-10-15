gene lyons.jpg

Gene Lyons

A friend down at the dog park asked about my wife the other day. She and her girlfriend had taken a long weekend trip to visit a former roommate. My friend wondered if I thought she’d be safe from crime in Chicago. Isn’t that a terribly dangerous place?

This is a common, media-driven perception here in Little Rock, where our per capita homicide rate is actually worse than Chicago’s. And yet our view, his and mine, as white men of a certain age who go around accompanied by large dogs, is that local crime is more a nuisance than a threat.

