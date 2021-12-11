I would like to commend a gracious, generous lady.
Several weeks ago, I hosted a gigantic yard sale here with members of my Sunday school class at Gillionville Baptist Church, to help pay postage for Samaritan Purse' Shoe Box Drive.
We had the cooperation of the church membership, and it was posted every week in the church update online as well as our class update. The donation of good, usable items was unbelievable. We were unable to get the sale advertised in the Herald and fought rain for the three days of the sale, so we decided to try the next Friday and Saturday also, with an ad in the paper. Items donated were clearly marked with GBC, and all funds went directly into the fund for the shoe boxes.
My neighbor, Miss Mamie, told her sister all about it, and her sister remembered how Samaritan's Purse had worked so hard after Michael devastated Albany and extra hard in the area where she lived. I was welcoming shoppers when a very dignified lady approached me. I welcomed her, and she asked if I was the lady having the sale for Samaritan's Purse. I said, "I live here, and, yes, we are doing the sale to help them, but there are others helping as well -- I just had the best location."
She talked of how great they were and how hard they worked and said that she would like to help us. She presented me a $200 check for Samaritan's Purse. Needless to say, I was stunned. I tried to express our appreciation and gave her a big hug! She did not want any thanks or recognition, but I believe this is the type of response that needs to be made public. With her generous check, we raised a little over $1,700.
So, Ms. Anita, thank you from the bottom of our hearts. May God bless you for living your life to help others and sharing your blessings. To God be the glory.
