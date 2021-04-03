As a 30-year resident of Historic Rawson Circle, I was saddened to attend the April 1 Planning Commission meeting. I was there to support my neighborhood by opposing a request to rezone property currently zoned C-5 (office-industrial-residential) to C-R (community residential multiple dwelling).
The requested rezoning would allow the property to become structured housing, pending special approval of the Albany City Commission. Structured housing provides housing for individuals who meet prison-release eligibility requirements. This property is located within Albany’s Historic District on a street that is primarily residential
Though no one other than the applicant spoke in favor of the requested zoning change, five members of the Planning Commission voted to approve the request and pass their approval on to the City Commission for a final vote on April 27. The remaining three Planning Commissioners chose to support a full room of Rawson Circle, Palmyra Heights and Tift Park supporters by their no votes.
Why do we fight this rezoning?
♦ Location is one block from Tift Park, the only park in Albany that is on the National Register of Historical Places.
♦ Millions have been spent on the Flint River Trail System, which runs through the district. What parents will want their children riding the trail with offenders nearby?
♦ The zoning request would negatively affect property values. Our area contributes more tax revenue than any other in Ward II.
♦ The city of Albany sold this property to the applicant for $22,000 when the appraised value was significantly more.
♦ Our neighborhood is community-oriented, providing luminaries, carriage rides, and Santa during the Christmas season as well as other community projects throughout the year.
♦ We take pride in our neighborhood.
♦ We work diligently to preserve and protect our historic neighborhood.
♦ Given all the vacant properties in Albany, isn’t there a more appropriate location?
The public hearing on this matter before the City Commission is April 20. We ask that other neighborhoods join with us in opposition to having this rezoning request denied by reaching out to your commissioners and the mayor by email, phone calls, and in-person support at the April 20 City Commission meeting.
Let’s preserve in-town neighborhoods.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.