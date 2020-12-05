Dear Editor,
Letter writer Daniel Del Vecchio writes that we are going to hell in a handbasket. He says we have lost focus on our Bearded Magician in the Sky. What we have lost is the ability to elect senators of honor, integrity, and commitment to the U.S. Senate.
Let us hope that Georgia can vote these rascals out. The incumbents have supported the person and policy of the vain, vulgar, and vindictive, pathological liar, cheat, alleged thief, racist conman, and serial adulterer without shame or hesitation. Georgia voters can throw out a couple of his enablers on Jan. 4.
D.J. Neyhart
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.