Dear Editor:
Andy Miller’s column, “Piedmont Quitting Georgia Hospital Association,” (which appears in today’s Albany Herald) contains several inaccurate statements, mischaracterizations and conjecture.
Mr. Miller used excerpts from our complete statement and did not accept our offer to provide additional clarity before publishing his column. He instead relied on speculation and unnamed “industry officials,” wrongly suggesting ill will and fiscal unhealth. Nothing could be further from the truth.
GHA works in good faith with legislators from both parties, the offices of the governor and lieutenant governor, and with all branches of state government. We respect their authority and positions, we provide vital health care education and we offer sound, honest and complete perspectives on the highly complex hospital industry. Most importantly, GHA approaches our role with integrity and the highest of ethical standards.
Although we may not always agree on every issue with state lawmakers (as with any industry), a dispute over the outcome of a single piece of legislation does not destroy our mutual goodwill and relationships.
That said, the lifting of state limits on CTCA was legislation supported by GHA and our membership after months of consideration by our statewide task force of hospital experts. It was not passed into law “despite industry opposition” as the article erroneously stated.
Furthermore, the hospital industry supports transparency, as we stated many times during the legislative session. While we sought additional guidance regarding the specific language of the new transparency regulations, hospitals have put a significant amount of time and effort into ensuring compliance with the law and appreciate Gov. Kemp’s leadership on this important issue.
Lastly, Mr. Miller’s assertion that the loss of Piedmont’s dues is a “major blow” to GHA’s finances is far from accurate and provides no source or reference for his inexplicable statement. The fact is, GHA’s member dues account for just over one-quarter of our total revenue. GHA is well-positioned to continue providing crucial services our hospital members have come to expect, including advocacy, insurance and legal information, data analysis, clinical education, and community board training, especially to our small, rural hospitals.
We are disappointed that Piedmont, a respected health care institution with consistently high-quality care, is no longer our member. However, our disappointment is not about the loss of dues revenue — it stems from our sincere belief in the importance of the work we do in representing the entire hospital industry in Georgia with a statewide and unified voice. On behalf of the more than 170 hospitals GHA continues to represent, thank you for affording me the opportunity to set the record straight.
Earl Rogers
Earl Rogers is President and CEO of the Georgia Hospital Association.