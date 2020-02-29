To the Editor:
The State Bar of Georgia extends condolences to the family, colleagues and many friends of longtime Albany attorney Don Strickland, whose passing Jan. 17 has left us all saddened.
A member of the State Bar of Georgia since 1969, Mr. Strickland practiced law for more than 50 years as a partner with the Albany firm of Hatcher, Cook and Strickland, before finishing his career as a solo practitioner.
Don will be missed and fondly remembered by Georgia’s legal community. We appreciate the many contributions he made during his admirable career and his exemplary service to the public and the justice system.
Darrell Sutton
Darrell Sutton is president of the State Bar of Georgia.
