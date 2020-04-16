The State Bar of Georgia extends condolences to the family, colleagues and many friends of long-time Dougherty County Probate Court Judge Nancy Stephenson of Albany, whose passing April 1 has left us all saddened. Our thoughts are especially with her husband and our fellow Bar member, Dougherty County State Court Judge John M. Stephenson.
A member of the State Bar of Georgia since 1981, Judge Stephenson’s distinguished legal career in Albany began as a staff attorney for the Georgia Legal Services program, providing civil legal representation for Georgians outside metropolitan Atlanta who could not afford an attorney. She also worked in private practice and, later, as an assistant district attorney in the Dougherty Judicial Circuit before her election as Probate Court judge, serving without opposition for 27 years.
Judge Nancy Stephenson will be missed and fondly remembered by Georgia’s legal community. We appreciate her exemplary service and the many contributions she made to the public and justice system during her admirable career.
Darrell Sutton
Darrell Sutton is president of the State Bar of Georgia.
