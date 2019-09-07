To the Editor:
The State Bar of Georgia extends condolences to the family, colleagues and many friends of Judge Stephen S. Goss, whose tragic passing Aug. 24 has left us all saddened.
A member of the State Bar of Georgia since 1986 and a native of southwest Georgia, Judge Goss was engaged in a general civil trial practice in Albany and as solicitor for the Dougherty County Juvenile Court prior to becoming a Juvenile Court judge in 1995 and a Superior Court judge for the Dougherty Judicial Circuit in 1999. This preceded his appointment in 2018 to the Court of Appeals of Georgia by then-Gov. Nathan Deal.
A leader among his peers, Judge Goss served as president of the statewide Council of Superior Court Judges and the Dougherty Circuit Bar Association, and he was a life fellow of the Lawyers Foundation of Georgia. Among his many noteworthy achievements were his founding of the Dougherty Circuit’s mental health/substance abuse treatment program and his leadership in continuing education for judges and court personnel.
Judge Goss will be missed and fondly remembered by all in Georgia’s legal community. We appreciate the contributions he made during his admirable career and his exemplary service to the public and the justice system of our state.
Darrell Sutton
Darrell Sutton is the president of the State Bar of Georgia.