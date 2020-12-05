To the Editor:
On behalf of the State Bar of Georgia, I am writing to extend condolences to the family, colleagues and many friends of attorney C. Richard “Rick” Langley of C. Richard Langley Attorney at Law in Albany, after his passing.
Admitted to the Georgia Bar in 1973, Mr. Langley practiced law for more than four decades, focusing on health care law, business law and litigation. He was a leader among his peers, serving as president of the Dougherty Circuit Bar Association and as founding chair of the Health Law Section of the State Bar of Georgia.
Rick Langley will be missed and fondly remembered by his fellow members of the legal community. We appreciate his dedication and the many contributions he made during his career through his exemplary service to the public and justice system.
Dawn M. Jones
Dawn M. Jones is president of the State Bar of Georgia.
