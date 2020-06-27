Dear Editor,
I understand how uncomfortable it may be to receive criticism from American citizens who live in other states. Not every state government implements initiatives well; that is understood. What I witnessed of the Georgia elections was a national disgrace.
The state government seems to celebrate voter suppression and disenfranchisement. Waiting several hours to vote, non-functional machines, and gross incompetence in a statewide implementation by the secretary of state. The home state of former President Jimmy Carter, who championed fair elections in other nations, is now ground zero for corruption of citizen voter rights. The state of Georgia in the United States implements voting no better than a banana republic, with deep apologies to bananas. For a point of reference, I have never waited longer than 15 minutes to complete voting, even when I lived in the city of Albany, N.Y.
President Carter, Amy Carter, Stacy Abrams; who will sue the Georgia state government on behalf of the people of Georgia? Where is their champion? Who will uphold their rights? Or will this be yet another sad and disgraceful news story? The eyes of the Nation are watching.
Keith McCauley
Round Lake, N.Y.
