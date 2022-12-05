marc hyden 1.jpg

Marc Hyden

If more Georgians knew how easily police officers can legally and permanently seize their property — regardless of guilt or innocence — there’d be a public outcry. Because of a government tactic called “civil asset forfeiture,” law enforcement officers can do just that, and it often amounts to little more than state-sanctioned theft.

Beginning in the 1980s, asset forfeiture gained prominence in the U.S. in an effort to “break the financial backbone of organized criminal syndicates and drug cartels,” according to the U.S. Justice Department. The process permits Georgia police to seize people’s property simply on the suspicion that it may have been involved in a crime, and law enforcement can do so without arresting anyone.

Marc Hyden is the director of state government affairs at the R Street Institute. Follow him on Twitter at @marc hyden.

Tags

More Opinion

Features
featured

Squawkbox

  • By Albany Herald Readers squawkbox@albanyherald.com
  • Updated