...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT EST /11 PM CST/
TONIGHT TO 11 AM EST /10 AM CST/ TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.
* WHERE...Portions of southeast Alabama, Big Bend and Panhandle
Florida and south central and southwest Georgia.
* WHEN...From midnight EST /11 PM CST/ tonight to 11 AM EST /10
AM CST/ Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
Each legislative session, as required by our state constitution, a balanced state budget must be passed. To begin the budget process, the Georgia General Assembly devoted the entire second week of the current session to holding joint House and Senate appropriations hearings. During the first hearing of the week, Gov. Brian Kemp highlighted his budget recommendations for the current and upcoming fiscal year budgets, which will become legislation that will guide our state’s spending.
We also heard directly from state agency leaders regarding their budgetary requests, as well as the state economist, who provided a comprehensive overview of Georgia’s economic forecast for this year.
After reviewing the budget proposals presented this week, my colleagues and I will begin drafting two budget bills: the Amended Fiscal Year 2023 budget and the Fiscal Year 2024 budget. The amended budget directs spending for the remainder of the current fiscal year, and the AFY 2023 budget will include approximately $2.3 billion in additional revenue that our state can utilize over the next six months. The governor’s budgets includes a range of items that prioritize the education, health and safety of Georgians, as well as investments that will help keep Georgia a competitive state to live, work and raise a family.
The governor’s budget includes investments that would fully fund the Quality Basic Education program, increase salaries for certified personnel by $2,000 during the next school year, as well as provide $15 million in grant funding in the year’s amended budget to help those pursuing a teaching certification. To enhance school safety and address security needs, the governor also recommends dedicating $115 million to provide $50,000 school safety grants to every K-12 school across our state. Funding for school counselors would also see a boost of $26.9 million to help address our students’ mental health and emotional well-being. The amended budget also includes $25 million grants to allow schools to create programming that is geared towards closing learning gaps due to the pandemic.
To develop a highly skilled work force for these facilities and other job-creating projects, the governor’s amended budget proposal includes $130 million to develop two new QuickStart EV training facilities overseen by the state’s technical college system. Additionally, he also recommends dedicating $166.7 million in the AFY 2023 budget for the state’s Regional Economic Business Assistance program, which would assist with providing incentives to businesses looking to grow their footprint.
Furthermore, the governor’s budgetary recommendations seek to improve health care access and affordability. First, the FY 2024 proposal includes $52 million to implement the Georgia Pathways to Coverage program to expand health insurance access to uninsured residents. The governor also seeks to further support the state’s reinsurance program using $92 million in both budget proposals causing premium reduction of $995 or $83 per month.
Keeping every Georgian safe is another top priority this session. During the last legislative session, the governor set aside funding in his budget proposal to build a new state prison that is more secure and costs less to maintain, while also maintaining the current correctional facilities. Gov. Kemp’s FY 2024 budget would also provide assistance to law enforcement agencies as they ramp up their retention and recruitment efforts.
Now that the joint budget hearings have concluded, the House Appropriations subcommittees will begin to meet to review specific portions of the budget and delve deeper into the state agencies’ budget needs. After the budget bills make their way through the House, these bills will be transmitted to the Senate.
Finally, the House Committee on Assignments recently completed its work, and I have been appointed to serve on the following House committees for the next two years: Economic Development & Tourism, Public Safety & Homeland Security, Retirement, Rules, Special Rules, Urban Affairs and I chair the State Properties committee.
As we move forward, I encourage you to visit me at my capitol office, or call me if you have any questions or concerns about any measures being considered under the Gold Dome. As your state representative, I want to know what issues are most important to you and your family, and I welcome any opportunity to hear feedback from my constituents. My capitol office is located at the State Capitol in Room 416, my office phone number is (404) 656-9210, and my email address is gerald.greene@house.ga.gov.
As always, thank you for allowing me to serve as your representative!
According to the American Red Cross, winter is “one of the most difficult times of year to collect enough blood products to meet patient needs.” National Blood Donor Month has taken place each January since 1970. Find a blood drive here: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
