The House and Senate returned to the state Capitol on Jan. 21 for the second week of the 2020 legislative session, which is commonly referred to as “budget week.” This week, we began the state budget process, which is one of the most important responsibilities we have during the legislative session as we are constitutionally required to pass a balanced budget each year.
Over the course of three days, the House and Senate Appropriations committees held a series of joint budget hearings, and Gov. Kemp presented his recommendations and priorities for the amended budget and upcoming 2021 fiscal year budget, which is set at $28.1 billion in total funding.
We started budget week on Tuesday by hearing from Gov. Kemp who presented his comprehensive budget proposals for the Amended Fiscal Year 2020 budget, which adjusts the current fiscal year’s budget to account for changes, and the Fiscal Year 2021 budget, which is the budget for the upcoming fiscal year that begins on July 1 and ends June 30 of the next calendar year.
During his remarks at the joint budget hearings, the governor noted that several agencies have reported ways to cut spending by reducing administrative and overhead costs, leveraging technology, and reorganizing behind-the-scenes operational systems.
The governor also reflected on our state’s economy, and he commended us for creating a rock-solid foundation for businesses and families to thrive in Georgia. After hearing the governor’s comprehensive proposals, we also had the opportunity to hear from several state agencies and departments regarding their respective budgetary needs, as well as the state fiscal economist, who shared the state’s economic forecast for the current and upcoming fiscal years. It is important to hear directly from our state agencies and departments during this process in order to adequately determine spending for each state agency, and we will continue to work together as we prepare the final versions of the AFY 2020 and FY 2021 budget bills.
I returned to the Gold Dome on Jan. 27 for day five of the legislative session. The budget will continue to be a major topic of discussion in the coming weeks, and our days will get busier as we consider legislation that will best serve you and your family.
Voters should feel free to contact me by email at Gerald.greene@house.ga.gov or call my office at (404) 656-5105. You may also feel free to write me at 206 Washington St. SW, 131 State Capitol Atlanta, Ga. 30334.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.