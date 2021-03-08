The Georgia House of Representatives reconvened under the Gold Dome on March 1 for the eighth week of the 2021 legislative session. In preparation for “Crossover Day” on Monday, the House designated two days during the week as official committee work days, and we spent three long days in session as we passed meaningful legislation, including the state budget for the next fiscal year. We recently learned that our final day of session, or “Sine Die,” will be on March 31, and, as such, this final month of the legislative session will be our busiest and most crucial time at the state Capitol.
Fiscal Year 2021 Budget
With our priorities set on keeping Georgians safe and healthy, we passed House Bill 81, the Fiscal Year 2022 budget. This comprehensive budget covers July 1 through June 30, 2022, and is set at $27.2 billion. Nearly 90 percent of this new funding in the FY 2022 budget would go toward education and health and human services agencies. Additionally, the House’s version of the budget infused funds for expanded mental health core and crisis intervention services, rate increases for health and human service providers, access to health care and salary increases for critical positions. This budget also recognizes $39.5 million for the new Rural Innovation Fund and $10 million to establish a broadband infrastructure grant program for rural communities. Due to a new excise tax for the ride-share industry, HB 81 also recognizes $7.63 million in new revenue for transit projects across the state.
Tax Cuts & New Jobs for Georgians
The House passed a handful of bills this week to cut taxes and spur economic recovery for businesses and create new jobs across our state. We unanimously passed House Bill 593, or the Tax Relief Act of 2021, to cut income taxes during the tax year 2022 by increasing the standard deduction for taxpayers that are single and heads of household from $4,600 to $5,400 and increasing the standard deduction for a married couple filing jointly from $6,000 to $7,100. The standard deduction for those who are married but file individually would increase from $3,000 to $3,550.
Next, we adopted House Resolution 185 to re-authorize the House Rural Development Council, which is charged with finding ways to spur economic growth and bring jobs specifically to rural Georgia, for the remainder of the 2021-2022 legislative session. To further assist rural Georgia communities, we passed House Bill 32, which would seek to recruit and retain 1,000 Georgia teachers to 100 extremely rural or low-performing schools by offering a refundable income tax credit of $3,000 for certified teachers for up to five years. HB 32 would be available to teachers who work in a high-need subject area at a rural school or at a school that performed in the lowest 5 percent of schools.
On Monday, we made our way back to the Capitol for Crossover Day, which is typically one of the longest days of the legislative session and the final day that a bill can pass the chamber in which it originated. After Crossover Day, we will shift our focus and consider Senate bills that have already received passage. I encourage you to reach out with any questions or concerns you may have for me. You can contact my Capitol office at (404) 656-9210, or you may reach me directly at Gerald.Greene@house.ga.gov.
As always, thank you for allowing me to serve as your state representative for House District 151.
