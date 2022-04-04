Members of the Georgia General Assembly returned to the State Capitol last week for our last full week of the 2022 legislative session. My colleagues and I spent time both in the House Chamber and in our respective committees, resulting in several key votes on House and Senate legislation on the House floor.
With the end of the session drawing near, this was undoubtedly our busiest week yet as we worked to ensure crucial legislation that serves the citizens of Georgia crossed the finish line before Legislative Day 40.
I am excited to announce that the House gave unanimous final passage to House Bill 1013, the Mental Health Parity Act, shortly after the bill was unanimously passed by our Senate counterparts this week. A foundational provision of this legislation would require parity for mental health coverage to the same degree as coverage for physical care to make accessing mental health care services significantly easier for Georgians. Additionally, this legislation would authorize workforce development initiatives for mental and behavioral health professionals, such as creating cancelable student loans for mental health care professionals who invest in underserved areas of our state.
The Mental Health Parity Act also would expand transparency and accountability mechanisms for consumers and enhance resources and tools for frontline responders and communities. If this legislation is signed into law, Georgians could feel the positive impacts of HB 1013 starting this year, and my “yes” vote will certainly remain one of my proudest moments as a state representative.
My colleagues and I unanimously passed Senate Bill 403 to encourage law enforcement partnerships with mental health professionals to improve the handling of situations in which an individual is experiencing a mental health crisis. Under SB 403, Community Service Boards, which provide services for mental health, intellectual/developmental disabilities and addiction, would be directed to establish co-responder programs that would work with local law enforcement agencies responding to emergency calls involving people in a behavioral health crisis.
Local law enforcement agencies could collaborate with co-responder programs, and Community Service Boards would provide licensed behavioral health specialists to be available in person or virtually during related emergency calls to assist officers in determining where to refer the individual for further treatment and care.
In addition, we passed Senate Bill 361, the Law Enforcement Strategic Support Act or LESS Crime Act, to establish a tax credit for Georgians who make contributions to 501(c)(3) law enforcement foundations that support local police agencies across the state. This tax credit program would have an annual statewide cap of $75 million, and each law enforcement agency would be capped at $3 million per year. Taxpayers would be allowed a 100 percent income tax credit for qualified donations to law enforcement foundations, and this bill would cap the credit at $5,000 for a single individual or head of household; a married couple, individual who is a member of a limited liability company, a shareholder of a Subchapter ‘S’ corporation or a partner in a partnership could receive a credit up to $10,000. This bill would also cap credits for corporations at 75 percent of the corporation’s income tax liability.
Additionally, my colleagues and I passed two bills this week to combat heinous human trafficking crimes in our state and protect vulnerable survivors of human trafficking. To support victims of human trafficking, we passed Senate Bill 565 to allow a victim to vacate his or her sentence through a petition that could be filed immediately or at any time following a misdemeanor or felony conviction that was committed due human trafficking. We also passed Senate Bill 461, which would add human trafficking-related crimes to the list of crimes that are not eligible under law for an unsecured judicial release, meaning these criminals could not be released from jail without paying bond.
Another bill that passed in the House this week would help identify causes of maternal mortality and improve maternal health outcomes across our state. Senate Bill 496 would require a medical examiner’s inquiry in cases where a pregnant woman dies or when a new mother dies within a year of having her baby to help determine if these deaths were postpartum-related.
Senate Bill 610 also was passed on the House floor this week to improve how we fund programs that support Georgians who are enrolled in Medicaid, including individuals living with disabilities and those who struggle with mental health conditions. The first portion of SB 610 would require the Georgia Department of Community Health to conduct comprehensive reviews of the Medicaid rates set for certain state programs that many Georgians with disabilities benefit from. Every four years, the DCH would study provider reimbursement rates for these home and community-based waiver services and programs, as well as propose rate models, policy changes and fiscal projections. The second part of this bill would instruct the DCH to submit a waiver request to the Centers of Medicare and Medicaid Services to allow private mental health institutions to qualify for Medicaid reimbursement, which would allow these Georgians to receive more affordable treatments at these facilities.
The House also gave unanimous passage to Senate Bill 562 to prohibit companies owned or operated by the governments of Russia or Belarus from working with our state government.
We reconvened for Legislative Day 40, which will be the last day of the 2022 legislative session. I urge you to contact me if you have any questions, concerns or input on any measures that I shared with you so far this session. I can be reached at my Capitol office at (404) 656-9210 or by email at Gerald.greene@house.ga.gov.
As always, thank you for allowing me to serve as your state representative.
