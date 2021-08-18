Last week, the United States Census Bureau released more localized data regarding population changes across the state. Georgia’s official population is now more than 10.7 million people. Our population has increased by 10.6% since 2010, when we were a state of almost 9.7 million people. Overall, the southern United States has experienced the fastest growth rate of any United States region, growing by 10.2%. In comparison, the average growth rate for the United States as a whole is only 7.4%.
Georgia’s growth rate was the 13th-fastest in the nation (including the District of Columbia), and we are now the country’s 8th-largest state. We also added the fourth-most number of new residents of all states. Compared to the rest of the Southeast, Georgia is the second-largest state, only smaller than Florida, populationwise. Florida and South Carolina both grew slightly faster than Georgia, putting us in third place in the Southeast for growth.
In District 151, our census numbers are not that great. Some counties held their own, while others lost a high percentage of their population. District 151 lost around 5,000 individuals in the released census numbers. Randolph and Calhoun counties each lost more than 1,000 individuals, according to the released numbers.
You may wonder why this information is so important. Firstly, the statewide numbers are important because they determine the number of United States House of Representatives members that our state gets. However, the federal government also uses our state’s population data to determine how the federal government allocates its funding. The federal government allocates hundreds of billions of dollars for hospitals, fire departments, schools, roads, and other programs and services statewide.
The legislature will use the more localized numbers to determine electoral districts for your state House of Representatives and state Senate. We will also use these population numbers in our state’s budgeting process to allocate state resources during upcoming sessions. Local governments will use this data to anticipate community needs. Local governments can use the localized data to evaluate which areas of their communities are growing most quickly. This data can help these governments decide which roads may need expansion or project which schools will likely see increases in enrollment in the short-term and long-term future.
Thank you all for allowing me to represent Georgia House District 151. It is truly an honor to work for you and this great state. As always, please do not hesitate to call (404 656-9210) or email me at gerald.greene@house.ga.gov to share your thoughts and concerns.
