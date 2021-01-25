The Georgia General Assembly resumed work on Jan. 19 for the second week of the 2021 legislative session, which is commonly known as “budget week.” The House and Senate Appropriations committees held a series of joint budget hearings this week, where Gov. Brian Kemp presented his formal recommendations for the amended budget and upcoming fiscal year budget. House Appropriations subcommittees then examined the recommendations and requests for the current year’s amended budget. It was a busy week under the Gold Dome as we worked to ensure that critical state funds are spent wisely while our state continues down the road to economic recovery.
One of the governor’s priorities is to restore funding and resources to the state’s K-12 and higher education systems to provide high-quality educational opportunities and the essential skills needed to enter the work force. Gov. Kemp’s proposal includes more than $647 million in the AFY 2021 budget and $573 million in the FY 2022 budget for K-12 education. These appropriations would fully fund enrollment growth, regardless of any reductions in enrollment this fiscal year. Georgia’s education system is estimated to receive more than $3.5 billion from the federal Education Stabilization Fund to ensure that our teachers and school systems are equipped with the necessary resources to provide the best education possible to Georgia students.
The budget also seeks to promote growth across the state, particularly in rural areas. The FY 2022 budget proposal includes nearly $40 million for the OneGeorgia Authority to establish a Rural Innovation Fund, which would offer resources for public-private partnerships tailored to meet the specific needs of every rural community. Gov. Kemp recommends an appropriation of $20 million in the AFY 2021 budget and an additional $10 million each year going forward for the OneGeorgia Authority to establish a broadband infrastructure grant program. This appropriation would provide rural communities with access to funding that would enable them to leverage federal, local and private resources to implement much-needed broadband expansion.
Gov. Kemp recommends allocating more than $329 million in the upcoming fiscal year for Medicaid and PeachCare to cover projected needs for our most vulnerable citizens. His FY 2022 budget proposal also includes $76 million to implement the Patients First Act, which would allow our state to identify innovative health insurance coverage solutions and increase access to health insurance for low-income Georgians. Gov. Kemp’s proposal for health care funding could alleviate rising health care costs, or give employers the ability to expand their business or raise wages.
The state’s fiscal economist, Jeffrey Dorfman, joined the discussion during budget week and provided insight regarding Georgia’s economic forecast as the state continues to battle COVID-19. Dorfman shared that Georgia’s successful recovery is partially due to the governor’s decision to re-open the economy last year, as well as Georgia’s business owners who figured out how to operate amid the pandemic. Dorfman stated that he believes that Georgia’s labor market has recovered as best as possible until the pandemic is over. He also stated that most households are in a much better financial condition than during a typical recession, and Georgia’s economic recovery will get stronger as COVID-19 vaccinations continue this next year.
I am excited to announce that I have been appointed to serve on the following committees for the next two years: State Properties; Appropriations; Economic Development and Tourism; Public Safety and Homeland Security; Retirement, Rules, Special Rules, and the Special Committee on Access to the Civil Justice System. You can learn more about these committees on our public website here: https://www.legis.ga.gov/committees/house.
We will return to the state Capitol on Tuesday for Legislative Day 5. House committees will begin meeting regularly to consider legislation that best serves Georgians, and many of our conversations will continue to revolve around the state budget. I encourage you to contact me with your thoughts on proposed legislation or current events that may impact our community. We have moved within the Capital, and you can now reach me at (404) 656-9210 or by email at Gerald.greene@house.ga.gov.
As always, thank you for allowing me to serve as your representative.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.