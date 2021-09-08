One of my most important priorities is the improvement of access to broadband in Georgia. This issue took on renewed importance during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic when many of us were working from home and students were attending classes online. I have seen the impact of access to broadband on access to health care. The expanding use of “telemedicine” has demonstrated a crucial path to quality health care access for those not living near a large hospital or medical specialists.
The state legislature budgeted $30 million to establish a broadband infrastructure grant program. This program assists rural communities in targeting broadband needs in their area. The budget also includes $150,000 to hire a grant administrator to run this program. We also included $39.5 million for the OneGeorgia Authority for a Rural Innovation Fund dedicated to assisting rural communities in developing targeted solutions for economic, medical, technological, or infrastructure challenges.
The budget for FY 2022 instructs the Department of Transportation to utilize $10 million of existing state and federal funds for broadband and rural development initiatives to enhance broadband access in underserved areas and to promote safety and innovation on our rural roadways. Additionally, Gov. Brian Kemp has committed millions of dollars that Georgia received from the American Rescue Plan to accelerate broadband infrastructure expansion. During this year’s session, we also passed House Bill 307. This bill authorizes health care providers to offer services from locations other than their offices and patients to receive services in their homes or other locations through telehealth technology. Insurers are not allowed to require separate deductibles or in-person consultations before insureds receive telehealth services.
In areas with limited broadband services, patients can even receive services via audio-only means. Under HB 307, insurers are not permitted to restrict providers to the use of specific platforms or vendors, guaranteeing that providers can use the platform that serves their patients best. Additionally, insurers cannot create restrictions blocking providers’ ability to prescribe medication through telehealth that are more restrictive than state and federal laws for in-person prescriptions. Providers are required to keep records that are at least as detailed as the documentation for in-person services.
Continuing to increase health care options for Georgians requires high-quality, accessible broadband and expanded telehealth opportunities. Practically, improving connectivity and new legislation has allowed many small hospitals to offer cutting-edge treatment to our neighbors suffering from the devastating effects of COVID-19. I will continue working on these important issues to support Georgians across the state, no matter the zip code.
Thank you all for allowing me to represent Georgia House District 151. It is truly an honor to work for you and this great state. As always, please do not hesitate to call (404.656.9210) or email me at gerald.greene@house.ga.gov to share your thoughts and concerns.
