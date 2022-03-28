The Georgia General Assembly resumed its legislative business on March 21. We completed Crossover Day last week, and with that legislative milestone behind us, my colleagues and I went back to work in our House committees to examine Senate bills.
As a result, the House Rules Committee scheduled several Senate bills for a vote on the House floor this week. Meanwhile, our Senate counterparts gave final passage to some House bills that are now eligible to be signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp. My colleagues and I unanimously passed Senate Bill 358 on the House floor to encourage those who serve in the U.S. military to live and work in our state as they transition to civilian life. This legislation would allow the Georgia Public Safety Training Center to reimburse the specific training costs incurred when active duty, retired or honorably discharged members of the U.S. military participate in basic law enforcement training.
If implemented, this funding would be subject to appropriations by the Georgia General Assembly. By making it easier for interested veterans to participate in basic law enforcement training, we can provide a pathway to good-paying jobs for these veterans and help fill vacancies within our law enforcement agencies across the state.
The House also passed Senate Bill 396 to help food banks purchase fresh, affordable produce from Georgia farmers. This bipartisan legislation would allow the Georgia Department of Agriculture to implement a program for regional food banks to purchase surplus food products from Georgia farmers. To help kick-start this program, SB 396 would clarify some of our laws and set guidelines that would help food banks negotiate discounted prices with Georgia farmers. Specifically, this legislation would rename the Georgia State Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to the Georgia Grown Farm to Food Bank (F2FB) Program, and this bill would also set the price of produce purchased through the program at the farmer’s cost plus one half of the market price.
Further, an annual report for F2FB would include each Georgia-grown product purveyor, producer or processor from which the program procured food. These food banks estimate that they are offered approximately 14 million pounds of food products each year, but they are forced to turn away 4 million to 5 million pounds due to a lack of funding to purchase these fresh foods. Consequently, the House and Senate are working together to ensure that state funding is included in the Fiscal Year 2023 budget to match federal funds for F2FB to address unused agricultural products and fresh produce shortages in regional food banks.
Several House bills also moved along in the Senate this week. The Senate passed an updated version of House Bill 911, or the Fiscal Year 2023 budget, and the House and Senate will continue to work toward a final version of the FY 2023 budget before it receives final passage. The Senate gave final passage to House Bill 385, which would allow retired educators to return to teaching in the classroom while still receiving their state retirement benefits. House Bill 1064 also received final passage and will create tax exemptions for military retirement income for both working and fully retired service members once it is signed into law.
The governor signed House Bill 304 at the end of last week to immediately suspend the state’s motor fuel excise tax through the end of May 2022. Gas prices have continued to increase as a result of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, but this measure seeks to offer some financial relief and save Georgians a few more dollars when they visit the pump. The governor also signed House Bill 1302 into law this week to create a one-time tax credit for Georgians using $1.6 billion in undesignated surplus funds from the Amended Fiscal Year 2022 budget. Eligible Georgia taxpayers can expect to receive a tax credit based on their 2020 tax filer status.
There are only five legislative days left in the 2022 session, and the House will be busier than ever during these final days to ensure that we pass sound policies for Georgia and all of its residents. As we continue to work with the Senate to secure the final passage of legislation this year, do not hesitate to contact me with any thoughts you may have about bills being considered at your State Capitol. Your input will help guide my decisions during this crucial time, and I always appreciate your feedback. My Capitol office phone number is (404) 656-9210 and my email address is gerald.greene@house.ga.gov.
As always, thank you for allowing me to serve as your representative.
