Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Miller County in southwestern Georgia... Dougherty County in southwestern Georgia... Baker County in southwestern Georgia... * Until 700 PM EDT. * At 619 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Putney to 6 miles west of West Bainbridge, moving northwest at 30 mph. These storms have a history of blowing down several trees in Decatur and Grady counties. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Colquitt, Newton, Albany, Putney, East Albany, Marine Corps Logistics Base, Turner City, Walker, Babcock, Iveys Mill, Radium Springs, Lockett Crossing, South Albany, Southwest Ga Regional A/P, Mayhaw, Boykin, Acree, Mimsville, Williamsburg and Bellview. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Tallahassee. && HAIL...<.75IN; WIND...60MPH