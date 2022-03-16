My colleagues and I returned to the Georgia State Capitol last week for another eventful week of the 2022 legislative session. The week was one of our busiest and most crucial times of the session thus far. We took advantage of an entire committee work day and spent three long days in the House chamber to vote on a multitude of bills, including the Fiscal Year (FY) 2023 budget, mental health care reform legislation and several other measures that will impact Georgians.
Fiscal Year 2023 Budget: Before the week was over, the House came one step closer to fulfilling our only constitutional obligation by passing the FY 2023 budget. This budget dedicates all of our state funds for the next fiscal year, which begins July 1 and ends the following year on June 30. The FY 2023 budget is set at a revenue estimate of $30.2 billion, which is a $2.9 billion, or 10.8% increase over the FY 2022 original budget, and this budget permanently restores nearly $640 million eliminated from the budget in FY 2021 during the economic uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Over the last nine months, the House Appropriations Committee worked strategically to identify how to provide more funding to our public safety and mental health services, and this budget includes more than $65 million to assist these vital agencies. As for our public safety agencies, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is allocated an additional $18 million, which would enable GBI to hire 67 additional staff and retain current staff in critical areas including forensic labs and the medical examiner’s office to speed evidence processing and
As always, educating Georgia’s children remains a key priority reflected in the FY ‘23 state budget, which includes more funding for K-12 education than ever before. The Quality Basic Education funding formula for public schools is fully funded at more than $11.8 billion, and we made sure to include an additional $3 million to maintain our charter school facilities.
Amended Fiscal Year 2022 Final Passage: In addition, the Georgia General Assembly gave final passage to the Amended Fiscal Year 2022 budget, sending it to Gov. Kemp to be signed into law. The AFY 2022 budget is set at a revenue estimate of $30.3 billion, which is an increase of $3.08 billion or 1.3% over the current budget.
Mental Health Parity Act: We also passed one of the most important, bipartisan bills of the entire session last week with House Bill 1013, or the Georgia Mental Health Parity Act, to provide comprehensive reforms for our state’s mental health care system and give Georgians struggling with mental illness the resources they need. Of the nearly 10.8 million people living in our great state, approximately 10% of them have been diagnosed with a mental illness.
Improving Private Adult Residential Mental Health Programs: The House passed another crucial bill to establish the regulation and licensing of mental health treatment and recovery programs in our state. House Bill 1069 would prohibit private adult residential mental health programs from operating in our state without a valid or provisional license, and this legislation would implement substantial penalties if these unlicensed facilities continue to operate. Further, the DCH would conduct regular on-site inspections of licensed adult mental health programs and create minimum quality standards for these private programs, such as admission criteria, patient confidentiality, training standards, the dispensing of prescribed medications and more.
Georgia Tax Reduction and Reform Act: The House also passed House Bill 1437 to cut income taxes for Georgians starting in 2024. HB 1437 would eliminate personal income tax brackets and replace them with a single, flat rate of 5.25 percent. This legislation also would create a standard exemption of $12,000 for single or head-of-household filers and a $24,000 exemption for married couples who file jointly.
Rural Health Care Workforce Shortages: We also passed two important bills this week to attract more health care providers to rural communities. First, my colleagues and I passed House Bill 1042 to create a new grant program under the OneGeorgia Authority, which issues grants and loans for economic development initiatives in rural Georgia. This program would provide up to $200,000 in grant funding to eligible development authorities seeking to establish primary care, dental or mental health care medical facilities in health professional shortage areas.
Recruiting and Retaining Educators: The House passed several measures to bolster teacher recruitment in both primary and secondary education systems. House Bill 1043 would create the Georgia Endowment for Teaching Professionals to usher in a public-private partnerships that support post-secondary teaching professionals in high-demand studies within the Technical College System of Georgia. Under this bill, funds from the endowment could not be used until contributions from private donors total $50,000 and funding and grants from public sources total $50,000. If this minimum is not met by Dec. 31, 2024, the endowment would be discontinued on July 1, 2025.
Georgia Stands with the Nation of Ukraine: Since the Russian invasion began, our state government immediately took steps to express its desire to end these hostilities, including divesting all state investments in Russian-associated equities and other assets. This week, my colleagues and I unanimously adopted House Resolution 920 to formally show our solidarity with Ukrainians, as well as strongly condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine and call on Vladimir Putin to end this unprovoked aggression.
Gas Tax Suspension: We passed critical legislation to provide relief to Georgians at the gas pump. The price of gas has skyrocketed since the Russian invasion into Ukraine, and we expect gas prices to continue to rise. House Bill 304 allows the governor to suspend the state motor fuel excise tax through the end of May 2022. We will continue to closely monitor how the Russian invasion will continue to impact us here at home, and we anticipate that our colleagues in the Senate will also pass this legislation.
Please continue to reach out to me with any questions or concerns you have about legislation, policies or issues that impact our community. My Capitol office number is (404) 656-9210 and my email is Gerald.greene@house.ga.gov.
As always, thank you for allowing me to serve as your state representative.
