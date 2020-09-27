Georgia’s transportation infrastructure continues to be a focal point for those of us in the legislature, along with supporting the businesses connected to transportation, from car dealerships to freight and logistics companies. This year, we passed several pieces of legislation that involve transportation that will improve many Georgians’ lives and businesses.
House Bill 808 redefines “loaner vehicles” in the state of Georgia. Previously, car dealerships were allowed to lend vehicles for only 30 or fewer days without paying ad valorem tax, a significant cost to Georgia dealership owners seeking to provide quality service to their customers. HB 808 extends the time period during which dealers may lend vehicles without paying ad valorem taxes to 45 days, allowing greater flexibility for dealership owners and car owners in Georgia.
House Bill 1098 updates the Georgia Department of Transportation requirements to develop the statewide strategic transportation plan in coordination with the statewide transportation plan required by the federal government. This bill also allows the relocation of a billboard when transportation-related improvements obstruct the visibility of a billboard.
One of the most exciting pieces of transportation legislation that we passed this year was House Resolution 935, which continues the work of the Georgia Commission on Freight and Logistics. This commission studies freight and logistics in Georgia and develops plans for funding and policy development. They also create legislative and budgetary recommendations. The commission includes three members of the Georgia House, three members of the Georgia Senate, and representatives of freight and logistics service providers. The commission also includes individuals with expertise in shipping, air transport, and manufacturing; local government officials, and representatives from the Georgia Chamber of Commerce and the Atlanta Chamber of Commerce. The diverse array of viewpoints of the commission provides additional leadership and direction in a segment of Georgia’s economy that will continue to grow for years to come.
Finally, as I am sure you are all aware, this year is the 19th anniversary of 9-11. Sept. 11, 2001, was a day that none of us will ever forget. As we remember those who were tragically killed in such a terrible way, the families and friends left behind are in our thoughts and prayers. We especially think of our first responders who lost their lives serving their fellow Americans, rushing to the scene in New York City, Washington D.C., and Pennsylvania. Their heroism is an inspiration to us all and deserves our greatest respect.
Thank you all for allowing me to represent Georgia House District 151. It is truly an honor to work for you and this great state. If you have any feedback, do not hesitate to call (404 656-5105), or email (Gerald.Greene@house.ga.gov).
