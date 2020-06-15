I would like to begin by saying congratulations to the high school seniors on their unusual ending of their high school career.
The legislature resumed the current session on Monday. In the coming days, we will improve and rework the House version of the budget for the Fiscal Year 2021 and focus on passing vital legislation that will enhance the lives of all Georgians. A huge hail and thunderstorm greeted returning legislators Sunday who came to the Capitol for the opening of the suspended session on Monday. While this session has had an unusual timeline, with a lengthy pause, rest assured that our efforts have not stopped.
In order to continue this work, the legislature has made some changes to ensure the health and well-being of General Assembly members — maintaining social distancing protocols by spreading out seats in the chamber and in other rooms, placing sanitizing stations throughout the building, and scanning temperatures as individuals enter the Capitol. Additionally, technology improvements have allowed for committee and subcommittee meetings to be live-streamed for anyone not wishing to come to the Capitol.
On Thursday, Georgia also received its 12th Shovel Award, recognizing state and local economic development efforts for job creation and business opportunity expansion. This award is timely as we are seeing Georgia’s economy continue to improve since COVID-19 restrictions were lifted. A noticeable jump in economic activity for the state and a decrease in unemployment claims have been recorded. Georgia is being touted as a national model for how quickly the economy can bounce back to pre-pandemic levels.
The 2020 primary elections were held this past Tuesday, and we hope that you all chose to cast your vote and make your voice heard. For those races where no candidate received more than 50% of the votes cast, runoff elections will be held on Aug. 11. Be sure to mark your calendars now if you are eligible to vote in a runoff election.
With the peak of summer fast approaching, many Georgians will likely spend more time with friends and family away from home. Based on the governor’s most recent executive order, effective Tuesday, the shelter-in-place order has been lifted for most residents over the age of 65. Nursing and assisted living homes have been advised to continue to shelter in place. Additionally, restrictions on the size of gatherings continue to be loosened. Georgians are still required to practice social distancing while in public areas and wear face coverings when not eating or drinking. For more information on this executive order, visit: https://gov.georgia.gov/executive-action/executive-orders/2020-executive-orders.
In the coming days I want to ask the citizens to be watchful and involved in the changes in the budget-making process that must be done. The House and the Senate have a huge duty and responsibility to the citizens of Georgia.
I appreciate your input and feedback and encourage you to be positive. I encourage you to remember that Colossians 1:11 says “May you be strengthened with all power, according to his glorious might, for all endurance and patience with joy.” You can always reach me by phone at (404) 656-5105 or by email at Gerald.greene@house.ga.gov.
As always, thank you for allowing me to serve as your state representative.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.