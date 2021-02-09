Members of the Georgia House of Representatives returned to the Gold Dome on Feb. 1, convening for four days in the House Chamber and working within committees. As such, many House bills passed out of their respective committees and have been sent to the Rules Committee, where they are now eligible to be called for a vote on the House floor. Also this week, Gov. Brian Kemp rolled out more of his legislative initiatives for this session.
The State Planning & Community Affairs Committee approved legislation this week to commemorate the late Georgia civil rights hero and congressman John Lewis. House Resolution 14 would create the National Statuary Hall Collection Replacement Committee, and this committee would work to replace a statue of Alexander Hamilton Stephens in the U.S. Capitol with a statue of late U.S. Rep. Lewis. The deadline for completing the statue of the late Congressman would be June 2022, and the statue would be unveiled at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda when it is completed.
Also this week, Gov. Kemp unveiled his “teacher pipeline” legislative package. To address teacher shortages, the governor’s legislative proposal would ease certification requirements for veterans to become teachers and give veterans first priority when enrolling for teacher preparation programs. This plan seeks to increase the number of minority teachers in classrooms by partnering with historically black colleges and universities to recruit minority educators.
The governor also recently announced a legislative package to reform adoption and foster care in Georgia. The first bill, House Bill 114, would increase the state’s tax credit for families that adopt from foster care from $2,000 to $6,000 per year for five years. The second, House Bill 154, will make it easier for close relatives to adopt children out of foster care by lowering the age an individual may adopt from 25 to 21. Finally, Senate Bill 28 would increase training and resources for case workers and ensure that all reliable information is made available to the court in decisions for the child.
We are also closely monitoring the state’s high demand for COVID-19 vaccines. As of this week, Georgia has shipped all of its Moderna allocations and has administered nearly 70 percent of the state’s current vaccines (Pfizer and Moderna). On Wednesday, Georgia surpassed 1 million vaccinations, and more than 500,000 Georgians who are 65 and older have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Gov. Kemp also announced that Georgia’s weekly vaccine allocation from the federal government will bump up to more than 154,000 starting this month. The governor reported this week that 2 million Georgians are eligible for the vaccine, including health care workers, public safety officers and residents who are 65 and older and their caregivers. To learn more about the 1A-plus phase of Georgia’s vaccine distribution and other important COVID-19 facts, visit https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine.
Georgians are certainly facing challenging times, and my colleagues and I will continue to keep this in the forefront of our minds as we work throughout the session. As we begin to vote on more legislation, I encourage you to contact me with any questions or concerns you might have about bills that come before us. Your comments are always very important to me, so I hope to hear from you soon. I have moved within the Capital and you can now send mail to State Capital Room 416 Atlanta, Ga. 30334. You can reach me at my state capitol office at (404)656-9210 or through email at Gerald.greene@house.ga.gov.
Thank you for allowing me to serve as your representative.
