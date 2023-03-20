The Georgia General Assembly reconvened for the 10th week of the 2023 legislative session on March 13. On March 14th, the House passed Senate Bill 3, or the “Reducing Barriers to State Employment Act of 2023.” SB 3 would require the Georgia Department of Administrative Services to regularly assess and reduce unnecessary educational, experiential and training requirements for positions within our state agencies and departments.

We also passed a bipartisan Senate measure to improve infant and maternal health outcomes in Georgia. Supported by the Georgia Department of Public Health, Senate Bill 46 would require prenatal syphilis and HIV testing to be administered by health care providers at multiple points throughout a pregnancy. Pregnant mothers can pass syphilis and HIV to their unborn babies, which can cause serious complications for the baby if left untreated. Fortunately, testing for syphilis and HIV early in pregnancy can help identify the infection and allow for early treatment, which could significantly reduce the risk of transmission to the baby and prevent these serious complications

