As we wrap up the month of July, I have a few more important bills to share that have taken effect this month. Agriculture is our state’s No. 1 industry, and every year I support prioritizing Georgians who work so hard to make sure that we all have food on our tables and timber to build our homes.
The following bills went into effect on July 1, and will help keep our No. 1 industry growing and strong and provide commonsense solutions for Georgians, even those not directly involved in agriculture.
I was a proud co-sponsor of House Bill 90, which will protect our timber mills from being unfairly sued when they purchase timber from wood dealers. In our modern timber industry, it is important that these timber mills that follow the rules are not subject to being sued just because the original owner of the timber had a lien on their property.
Senate Bill 119, sponsored in the House by Rep. Lauren McDonald, creates an exemption for Georgians who may normally be required to secure a burn permit. The bill creates this exemption for burning leaf piles, yard debris, or hand-piled natural vegetation unless there is a local ordinance that would prevent it. The bill creates some additional commonsense requirements to ensure the safety of others and their property.
Senate Bill 247, sponsored in the House by Rep. Steven Meeks, allows our Agricultural Commodity Commissions to hold public hearings with public comments on commodity marketing orders wholly or partially online. Notices related to marketing orders are required to be published on the Department of Agriculture’s website and in the Farmers Consumers Market Bulletin or other similar publications.
Senate Bill 260, sponsored in the House by Chairman John Corbett, creates an exception for the rules and regulations that cover soil amendments from forest products. The legislation also prohibits local governments from adopting or enforcing zoning ordinances that create a buffer or setback related to soil amendments that exceed 100 feet. The bill also requires that each owner and operator of a farm that uses soil amendments to obtain a site-specific nutrient management plan and make the plan available to the Department of Agriculture.
House Bill 355, sponsored by Rep. Marcus Wiedower, requires the director of the Georgia Forestry Commission to establish the Sustainable Building Material Technical Advisory Committee. The members of this committee will advise the director of the Georgia Forestry Commission on sustainable building materials and their use in our state. This committee will do important work supporting our state’s continued growth and ensuring that our timber producers are treated fairly.
As always, please do not hesitate to call (404 656-9210) or email me at gerald.greene@house.ga.gov to share your thoughts and concerns. It is an honor to represent you in the General Assembly, and I look forward to seeing you soon.
