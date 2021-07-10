During the legislative session each year, the governor has 40 days to decide whether to sign a bill, which creates the law included in the bill, or to veto the bill. The governor may also do nothing, neither signing nor vetoing the bill. In that case, the bill automatically becomes law after the 40-day time period expires. Georgia laws go into effect on July 1 of the year they pass the legislature, unless the bill specifically states another day for the bill to become law.
As many of the bills passed this year go into effect, you may notice small changes in your daily life. Over the coming weeks, I will highlight some of the bills that you should be aware of and the changes they make.
The following bills went into effect on July 1 and will support law enforcement and promote the safety of our communities and families. House Bill 466 updates the provisions of Joshua’s Law. Under the former version of this law, 17-year-old drivers could skip some of the requirements placed on 15- and 16-year-old drivers. The updated law requires 17-year-olds to complete the same requirements. For more information on Joshua’s Law, visit the Department of Driver Service’s website.
House Bill 94 creates the crimes of “theft by possession of stolen mail” and “porch piracy” in Georgia and imposes penalties on those who steal packages or mail left on individuals’ porches. House Bill 286 protects police departments across our state from being “defunded” by activist local governments, prohibiting police department budgets from being reduced by greater than 5% without economic justification.
House Bill 231 provides additional protection for Georgians who are victims of violence or stalking in a dating relationship. House Bill 255 requires law enforcement to maintain certain physical evidence even if a victim chooses not to report an alleged sexual assault immediately. This bill also creates a tracking system for the location and status of sexual assault kits as they move through the law enforcement process.
Senate Bill 33 allows victims of human trafficking to bring a lawsuit against the individual or individuals involved in their trafficking. Senate Bill 34 allows victims of human trafficking to have their name changed “under seal,” maintaining their privacy throughout the legal process of the name change. House Bill 154 updates and reforms Georgia’s adoption laws, streamlining the process while ensuring children and families are safe.
HB 154 lowers the age requirement for adoption to 21, expanding the pool of adoptive parents available in our state. The bill also creates a criminal punishment and the right to file a lawsuit against those who participate in adoption scams targeting Georgians seeking to adopt a child.
I hope these updates are informative, and I look forward to sharing more legislation that has gone into effect this year in the upcoming weeks. Thank you for allowing me to represent Georgia House District 151. It is truly an honor to work for you and this great state.
As always, please do not hesitate to call (404.656.9210) or email me at gerald.greene@house.ga.gov to share your thoughts and concerns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.