In observance of 9-11, our attention was focused on the terror attack of 19 years ago in New York, Pennsylvania, and Washington, D.C. But my thoughts also turned to the men and women who are our first responders when emergencies arise in our lives. I attended a very moving ceremony for 9-11 in Dawson at the Rural Youth Development Center, and as I looked out at the men and women that were honored that day, I thanked God for their devotion and courage as they protect the citizens of the district.
In addition to our first responders, Georgia is also blessed to be the home of more than 700,000 veterans and more than 88,000 reserve and active-duty military members. We have 10 military installations in our state, and the sixth-largest National Guard population in the United States, with a population of around 14,000. Our area knows first-hand the importance of the men and women who serve in the Guard through their response to the destruction of Hurricane Michael and the tornadoes.
Along with performing the typical duties, our Georgia National Guard members have sent teams to COVID-19 hot spots all over the state to help with the medical and practical needs of Georgians facing unforeseen circumstance. More than 600 National Guard members were deployed to our area of the state to help hospitals, nursing homes and food lines.
Additionally, infection control teams made up of National Guard members were sent to long-term care facilities to support the hard-working staff at the many locations, especially in the Albany area. Finally, while Georgia was on responding to stay-at-home orders, our National Guard members packed approximately 90 million pounds of food for food banks and prepared and delivered almost 950,000 miles to Georgians in need. I was honored to participate in this giveaway for my constituents. We are continuing this program.
This year, the legislature, prioritized funding for resources to support our veterans and National Guard members during the legislative session just finished. We allocated $1.2 million to the Department of Veteran Services for renovations, technology improvements, and patient connectivity initiatives at two Georgia War Veterans nursing homes, located in Augusta and Milledgeville, increasing the number of veterans served at these two facilities. We also allocated $450,000 to provide for a rehabilitation unit at the veterans nursing home in Milledgeville. This unit will provide care and treatment to Georgia veterans who are diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injury, or amputations of one or more limbs and who are rated at 70 percent service-connected disabled.
In the current fiscal year, more than $5.2 million in scholarships and grants are funded for future members of our nation’s military. This funding will be distributed through North Georgia Military Scholarship Grants, North Georgia ROTC grants, and the Georgia Military College scholarship programs. Additionally, approximately 350 Georgians will receive assistance from the Georgia National Guard Service Cancelable Loans program.
The women and men of the military who serve our state and country can never be adequately repaid. Still, we can honor them by supporting them as they plan for careers after military service and by ensuring that the services they need are funded. Thank you all for allowing me to represent Georgia House District 151. It is truly an honor to work for you in this great state of Georgia. If you have any feedback, do not hesitate to contact me by calling (404) 656-5105 or email me at Gerald.greene@house.ga.gov. May God bless you and this great state we live in.
