The Georgia House of Representatives reconvened for the second week of the 2021 special legislative session on Nov. 8. We observed Veteran’s Day on Thursday, and therefore spent four days meeting on the House floor and in our committees. Before the week was over, the House and Senate each passed legislation related to the redistricting process.
To begin the week, the House Legislative & Congressional Reapportionment Committee held two additional hearings to receive public commentary on the proposed House district map, or House Bill 1EX. On Tuesday, the committee passed HB 1EX by committee substitute. This bill then went to the House Rules Committee, where it was scheduled for a vote on the House floor, and HB 1EX was passed on Wednesday. This bill will now undergo the same process in the Senate.
Likewise, our colleagues in the state Senate continued their work this week on the updated map for Georgia’s 56 state Senate districts, or Senate Bill 1EX, which passed in the Senate on Tuesday. The House Legislative & Congressional Reapportionment Committee reviewed and passed SB 1EX out of the committee this week, and it is expected to come before the House of Representatives for a vote next week. Furthermore, the Senate also will begin reviewing the House district map.
As a reminder, citizens can find important information about the state’s redistricting process on the nonpartisan Legislative and Congressional Reapportionment Office’s webpage. This webpage includes all of the General Assembly’s current and proposed maps, an online portal to submit and read public comments about the process, an informational video about the redistricting process and many other helpful resources.
My colleagues and I also gathered for a special Veterans Day ceremony at the State Capitol last week. State leaders, including Gov. Brian Kemp and Speaker David Ralston, were joined by several veterans and shared their remarks and reminded us of the true inspiration behind this federal holiday. Many of my own House colleagues have served in the U.S. Armed Forces, and it was an honor to join them as we remembered those who dedicated their lives to defending our freedom and democracy.
While much of my attention is currently focused on redistricting, I am also using this time to prepare for the 2022 regular legislative session, which will convene in January. I encourage you to contact me regarding the redistricting process or any other topics that are important to you and your community. You may reach my Capitol office at gerald.greene@house.ga.gov or (404) 656-9210.
As always, thank you for allowing me to serve as your state representative for House District 151.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.