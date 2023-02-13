The Georgia House of Representatives kicked off the fifth week of the 2023 legislative session by overwhelmingly passed bipartisan legislation to protect our critical infrastructure overseen by the Georgia Ports Authority, including the Port of Savannah.

House Bill 35 would give the GPA’s security employees the ability to preserve and protect its properties, projects and certain areas surrounding its coastal campuses. Local municipalities impacted by the port system have expressed their support for HB 35.

