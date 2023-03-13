The Georgia House of Representatives reconvened for Crossover Day March 6, 2023. Crossover Day is a crucial deadline for the House and Senate, as this is the last day for bills to pass out of their chamber of origin in order to remain eligible for consideration this session. By the time we adjourned just before midnight, my colleagues and I passed more than 50 bills and resolutions in one day.

Each legislative session, the General Assembly has a constitutional obligation to pass a balanced state budget, and this week the House of Representatives passed House Bill 19, or the Fiscal Year 2024 budget. The FY 2024 budget will go into effect on July 1 and is set at a revenue estimate of $32.4 billion, which is $2.2 billion, or 7.4%, more than the Fiscal Year 2023 budget.

