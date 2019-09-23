2019 high school reclassification ... It's déjà vu all over again.
In 2016, the Georgia High School Association implemented the 3% rule, a rule intended to improve competitive balance in classifications 2A, 3A, and 4A. This rule targeted enrollment from out of district. Seven private and city schools initially moved up in classification.
During the three years prior to the implementation of the 3% rule -- 2013-2015 – five private schools won 52 state titles. These five schools, 4% of all schools in 3A and 4A, won 32% of state titles. During the three years after the implementation of the 3% rule -- 2016-2018 – seven private schools won 53 state titles. These seven schools, 6% of all schools in 3A and 4A, won 33% of state titles. The three years prior to the 3% rule, 3A/4A Buford won 10 state titles. The three years following implementation of the 3% rule, 5A Buford won 15 state titles.
GHSA's current proposal replaces the 3% rule with a 2.0 multiplier. This multiplier will double-count any student outside a school's enrollment district. A school will not move up more than one classification.
The current proposal will move Buford and 3A/4A private schools down in classification, then back up. GHSA's objective is not competitive balance, it's to move a few more schools up in classification. Private schools will still dominate in 3A and 4A.
Alan Henderson
Watkinsville