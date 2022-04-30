More than 150,000 Georgians — more than the entire population of Savannah — currently suffer from Alzheimer’s. And by 2025, that number will grow to 190,000, a faster rate of increase than in all but five states.
Unfortunately, the federal government has just made these Georgians’ lives much harder by cutting off almost all access to a promising new treatment. As a result, patients’ health will deteriorate, surging numbers of Alzheimer’s cases will increasingly strain our health care system, and racial health inequities will worsen.
The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, which oversees the government’s two largest health insurance programs, just decided to effectively deny coverage of Aduhelm — the first Alzheimer’s treatment approved by the FDA in almost two decades.
CMS is trying to justify its decision by pointing out that Aduhelm went through the FDA’s accelerated approval pathway, rather than the longer, traditional approval process. The agency claims it simply wants to collect more information about the drug’s effectiveness before agreeing to pay for it.
But this excuse rings hollow. Studies have shown that drugs greenlit through the FDA’s accelerated approval pathway are actually more effective, on average, than conventionally-approved treatments. Hundreds of safe and effective medicines have gone through this accelerated pathway in recent decades and reached patients sooner because of it. The agency’s real aim seems to be to minimize drug spending.
Drugmakers were getting the message even before CMS finalized its ruling. One major developer recently announced it will delay seeking approval for its medication — an experimental monoclonal antibody targeting amyloid, like Aduhelm — until the end of the year instead of submitting its application to the FDA in March as originally expected.
Even worse, the implications of the CMS decision extend well beyond Alzheimer’s treatments. The precedent the agency is setting may apply to most if not all treatments on the FDA’s accelerated approval pathway.
The CMS rule undermines confidence in this process, making it likely that biotech companies will revert en masse to the traditional approval process. As a result, patients will be denied the benefits of effective new treatments for years — possibly past the point of no return with regard to the conditions they suffer from.
The ability to participate in the accelerated approval process has also been a boon to investment in new treatments. The possibility of getting an effective treatment to market years sooner is beneficial to patients and investors alike. It’s an environment in which innovation has blossomed. This CMS decision will make biopharma less attractive for potential venture investors in years ahead — with fewer new treatments the inevitable result.
According to the rule, Medicare and Medicaid will cover Aduhelm treatments only for the relative handful of patients participating in CMS-approved clinical trials. In practice, the drug would be off-limits to the overwhelming majority of Alzheimer’s patients.
Black Georgians in particular will suffer as a result of the coverage restrictions. African Americans make up a third of Georgia’s population, and they’re twice as likely to develop Alzheimer’s as white Americans. They’re also less likely to have the chance to join clinical trials. A survey of more than 100 past trials found that, on average, just 1.2% of participants were African American.
Ironically, bureaucrats’ short-sighted cost concerns might end up fleecing taxpayers in the long run. Medicare and Medicaid already spend more than $200 billion annually to care for patients with Alzheimer’s and other dementias. Unless scientists find a cure, that total will nearly quadruple, to $777 billion, by 2050.
Alzheimer’s is the sixth-leading cause of death among Georgians. By rationing access to the latest FDA-approved drug, the federal government is essentially telling these patients that their lives aren’t worth saving. That’s shameful. And unfortunately, Alzheimer’s may be only the beginning.
